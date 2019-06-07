OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 07
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tyree: Are four-day school weeks the wave of the future?

mugshot photo
By Danny Tyree
Originally Published: June 7, 2019 8:37 p.m.

According to NBC News, a growing number of school districts (especially in rural areas) are experimenting with a four-day week.

In many cases, school boards can’t raise the funds for competitive salaries and improvise by using the nontraditional schedule as a perk to attract and retain high-quality teachers.

Applicants who would otherwise go for the biggest bucks appreciate having an extra day each week for preparing lesson plans, grading tests, taking “Meth-Head Parent As A Second Language” courses, etc. (Other perks that were considered but ultimately put on the back burner included “Flunk a jock: we’ll get you off with temporary insanity,” “No more paying for school supplies out of your own pocket; our band geeks make a great distraction for snatch-and-run operations at Costco,” “Whatever extracurricular club you’re stuck with sponsoring, feel free to improvise! Did somebody say, ‘mixed martial arts chess’?” and “Background check? Do you IDENTIFY as needing a background check?”)

Students and teachers seem to respond enthusiastically to the new schedules, but parents who work Monday-Friday lose sleep worrying over (a) affordable daycare for their younger children and (b) unsupervised mischief by their older offspring. (“This is Mrs. Brown on Second Avenue. I’d like to report a kitten in the top of the big oak tree. But it IS a matter for 9-1-1! The kitten is on the hood of a police car!”)

Of course, states still require a certain number of classroom hours per school year, so the remaining four days must be lengthened. With students already running a sleep deficit, this could really change the nature of the forbidden public displays of affection. (“Awww...she’s tucking him into his locker for a nap. Aren’t they the cutest couple?”)

Yes, longer days and final period can be a real recipe for disaster. (“No, that’s not an example of a dangling participle. Looks more like a dangling thumb! Did you just come from dissecting frogs, Ethan?”)

At least the real estate market will benefit from a four-day schedule. (“You say your 16-year-old will be spending the extra day off studying hard and feeding the homeless? I’ve got a real deal on oceanfront property in Arizona...”)

And our carbon footprint will decrease as more homeowners turn out the lights and hide from students who have an extra day for selling fundraiser magazines, cookie dough, detergent...

NBC didn’t say anything about how chopping off one day of work a week will affect cafeteria staff, custodians, student resource officers and bus drivers. (“We board members need to reach out to these valued employees. I wonder at which marina they dock their yachts?”)

The network was also silent about school bullies. Can you imagine the stress level of trying to squeeze five days’ worth of lunch money out of four measly days?

Studies on the overall effects of a four-day school week are still inconclusive. But it may be a moot point, anyway. If a four-day week gets taken for granted as the new normal, school districts will have to compete even more ferociously.

(“School week? Who, us? We like to think of the academic year as a series of ‘teachable moments’. Pass out the fortune cookies, require two chin-ups, let the traffic cameras snap the class photos and reserve singing the ‘Alma Mater’ for the shower. Someday, your students will tell their Japanese bosses all about it.”)

Danny welcomes email responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: News Flash, the apple doesn’t fall far from the Tyree
Tyree: Should we lower the voting age to 16?
Tyree: Should college freshmen pick their own roommates?
Tyree: Naked vacations: Yes, that’s a thing
Tyree: Are you dying to know tomorrow’s mood today?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries