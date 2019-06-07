Tips for keeping your electricity bills down during hot summer months

It is finally beginning to feel a bit like summer in the Prescott area. With the long, hot, lazy days typically come higher electricity bills.

“Overall, APS (Arizona Public Service) customers use the most energy in the summer with high temperatures responsible for up to 70 percent of monthly electric bills,” APS spokesperson Jill Hanks said. “With children out of school and the potential for summer house guests, there may be more people in the home, which also leads to more energy being used.”

As one might expect, air conditioning is the primary culprit for higher electricity bills in the summer. Given this, Rob Kunzmann, owner of Comfort Pro Heating and Cooling in Prescott, recommends doing a few things to make sure your air conditioning system is working as efficiently as it could be.

First and foremost, test out your air conditioner before you really need it.

“If they wait until the hottest day of the year when they can’t handle it anymore, they might try it and find out it’s broken down, and at that point every heating and cooling company is going to be really busy,” he said. “You’re not only going to be sweating in your house waiting on us, but you’re also going to pay an emergency call-out fee.”

Once you know your air conditioning is working, then it is time to make sure you have a clean filter.

“The majority of issues we see are dirt in the filters and dirt in the system as a whole,” Kunzmann said.

Additionally, he said it is important to ensure that all of your air vents are open.

“The biggest thing is air flow,” he said. “Most of the heating and cooling systems we see out here are split systems — so they use gas for heating and electricity for the air conditioning. For most of those systems, the fan will run at a faster speed and try to move more air in the cooling mode versus the heating mode. If you’re not moving the air properly, you’re not conditioning the air properly.”



Aside from just having an efficient air conditioning unit, Hanks said there are other simple actions one can take to help combat higher electricity bills:

• Close curtains and blinds during the day

• Raising your thermostat by 1 degree saves 2-3% on energy cooling costs. (When on vacation, turn up your thermostat a few more degrees.)

• Set your ceiling fans to run counter-clockwise to feel cooler and turn them off when you leave the room.

• Switch to LED lighting.

• Reduce the use of your oven. Try to microwave, use a toaster oven or grill instead.

• Wash clothes in cold water. Heating water accounts for up to 90% of the energy needed to run a washing machine.

• Use the APS mobile app and aps.com to monitor and manage energy use and to get additional energy-saving tips customized to your service plan.

When electricity bills are spiking in the summer due to cooling costs, it can help to know what appliances in your home are using the most energy so you can adjust your habits in case you’re trying to fit within a certain budget. The following are 10 appliances that the average homeowner typically has and the costs associated with running those appliances, according to information gleaned from Arizona Public Service’s website.

11 COMMON ENERGY GUZZLERS

1) Cooling. Depending on the size and seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) of an air conditioner, the average cost per summer month for consistently running an air conditioning system ranges from $90 to $270.

2) Evaporative cooler. Depending on the size and speed of the evaporative cooler, the average cost per summer month for consistently running an evaporative cooler ranges from $28 to $36.

3) Dryer. The average cost per summer month for regular use of an electric dryer is $13.

4) Dishwasher. Depending on how energy efficient the dishwasher is, the average cost per summer month for regular use of a dishwasher ranges from $6 to $23.

5) Refrigerator. Depending on the type, age and energy efficiency of the refrigerator, the average cost per summer month for running an inside refrigerator is $3 to $11. If outside, that cost can jump to $26.

6) Freezer. Depending on the type, age and energy efficiency of the refrigerator, the average cost per summer month for running an inside freezer is $4 to $8. If outside, that cost ranges from $17 to $19.

7) Oven. The average cost per summer month for regular use of a standard oven is $3. For self-cleaning ovens, that average cost is $9.

8) Washing machine. Depending on how energy efficient the washing machine is, the average cost per summer month for regular use of a washing machine ranges from $1 to $5.

9) Microwave. The average cost per summer month for regular use of a microwave oven is $3.

10) Lighting. Depending on the type and energy efficiency of the lighting, the average cost per summer month ranges from less than $1 to $3.

11) And for that bonus No. 11, coffee maker. If used regularly, a coffee maker can add $7 to a monthly electricity bill in the summer.

For a complete list of appliances and their energy usage, go to https://bit.ly/2qF3TyF.