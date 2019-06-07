Prescott Film Festival continues Saturday
The Prescott Film Festival continues onto its second day Saturday, June 8, starting with Day One of the Filmmaker Bootcamp in Building Three, Room 119 and the Narrative Shorts Program featuring seven short films in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, both at 10 a.m.
The afternoon sees “Freaks” and “CC” at 1 p.m. and “The Weight of Water” and “Reaching for the Andes” at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
The second day of the festival closes with a free screening of “True Grit” (2010) in the outdoor Yavapavilion at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for general admission; $7 for students; $110 for a 10-pack of general admission tickets; $280 for a Platinum Pass, $175 for an all film pass and $80 for an opening weekend pass.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.prescottfilmfestival.com. All events are at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St.
