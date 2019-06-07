Prescott airport named 2019 Outstanding Airport
FAA praises growth, safety enhancements and community engagement
Prescott Regional Airport, Ernest A. Love Field, has been named the 2019 Outstanding Airport by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Western Pacific Region, the city released Friday, June 7.
According to the FAA, “This award is granted in recognition of the exemplary work done by the city in proactively completing a Prescott Regional Airport – Ernest A. Love Field master plan with significant involvement from the community, focus on enhancing safety of the Airport, and accommodating continued growth in commercial passenger service.
"The city’s creativity, engagement, and passion for their community and airport speaks volumes about the nature and values of the city organization and staff.”
Airport Director Dr. Robin Sobotta said this award represents a city-wide effort.
“This reflects on city leadership, including staff and elected officials,” she said. “Also, I want to thank our commercial air carrier United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, as well as our airport staff.”
Sobotta added, “We remain appreciative of the tremendous support that the city has received from the FAA Phoenix Airport District Office and the FAA Western Pacific Region leadership and staff. Continued strengthening of our interagency partnerships — at the federal, state, and regional levels — will be critical to our future growth and success, as we elevate to Primary Commercial Service Airport status this year.”
Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli agreed with Sobotta’s remarks, saying: “The city has an amazing team, who has accomplished so much in such a short time. We are proud of our airport staff, and all city support personnel who have helped get us to this point.”
In other news, the City of Prescott will receive $1 million in state transportation funding, plus a grant award of $807,000 (95% of design costs) for the “Taxiway Charlie” Relocation, and other projects related to the new terminal and airport expansion.
Additionally, the airport recently reported hitting a new record high in passenger enplanements (boardings) in the month of May with 2,598 passengers boarding flights out of Prescott.
Previously, December 2018 held the record with 2,574 passengers. Planes have been averaging 80-plus percent filled, putting Prescott Regional Airport on track for 25,000 enplanements in 2019.
Design of the new passenger terminal is scheduled for a fall groundbreaking.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- 2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
- Prescott man arrested after fleeing from police into Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
08
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
09
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...