Police: Don’t call us with Taco Bell complaint
Originally Published: June 7, 2019 9:07 p.m.
SLIDELL, La. — A police department in Louisiana is reminding people that it’s there to serve, just not handle customer service complaints about Taco Bell.
The Slidell Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that someone called to complain that a local Taco Bell had run out of “both hard and soft taco shells.”
The department says while it was a “travesty,” it can’t do anything about it.
The department hoped the taco shell stock has been replenished.
The officers say “we can’t make this stuff up.”
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- 2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
- Prescott man arrested after fleeing from police into Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
08
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
09
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
11
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...