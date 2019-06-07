OFFERS
Obituary: Tom Crawley

Originally Published: June 7, 2019 9:04 p.m.

Tom Crawley passed away on May 14, 2019, in San Diego, California.

He leaves behind his daughters, Carrie Gonell and son-in-law Will Stolpe, grandson Raymond Gonell; daughter, Kelly Wells and son-in-law Scott Wells, grandsons Jayme and Matthew Wells; daughter, Tracy Layton and son-in-law Jeff Layton, grandsons Jeffrey and Logan Layton. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and his honorary grandson, Thomas Ducat. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Georgia Crawley.

Tom Crawley was born on March 25, 1947 in Danville, Illinois, to Everett and Helen Crawley. Tom was one of 12 children. Tom wed Mary Kaminski on Feb. 7, 1970.

Tom was a veteran with the United States Air Force. He worked for 32 years at the United States Postal Service in Flagstaff, Prescott and Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He ended his long career as the Postmaster in Lake Havasu City.

Tom loved making people laugh and smile and was forever the comedian. He enjoyed spending his free time coaching his daughters’ softball teams in Flagstaff.

He adored his five grandsons - especially after three daughters. He loved playing card games, board games, watching their sports and swimming with them. He spoiled them and was a wonderful grandpa. In fact, in California almost no one knew his real name as everyone called him Grandpa.

Tom was a loving husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, friend, and coach. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Northern Arizona University Mary Crawley Memorial Scholarship. Donations by check can be made out to NAU Foundation and mailed to: NAU Foundation, P.O. Box 4094, Fund #04511, Flagstaff AZ 86011-4094 (Please note on check: #04511, Mary Crawley Memorial Scholarship). For more information, please visit: https://nau.edu/library/ways-to-give/

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Flagstaff, Arizona, on June 22, 2019, at 1 p.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Little America Hotel from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.

