Obituary: Adela Esther Burk

Adela Esther Burk entered her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

A memorial service for Adela will take place at Peace Lutheran Church, North Mankato, Minnesota, on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Her funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church, Prescott, Arizona on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m.

Adela Esther Burk (Kuehl) was born December 24, 1932, in Mound City, South Dakota, the seventh of 10 children born to August and Sophie (nee Wandmacher) Kuehl. She was baptized and became God’s own child on May 6, 1933, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mound City, South Dakota.

Adela was confirmed in her Christian faith on June 16, 1946, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bowdle, South Dakota. At Mobridge Academy, Mobridge, South Dakota, Adela received her high school education and met the man with whom she would share over 61 years of marriage. On July 15, 1950, Adela Esther Kuehl and Milton Walter Burk were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth, Illinois. Their marriage was blessed with 10 children.

As God’s will and divine calling beckoned, this pastor’s family traversed the country from Platteville, Colorado to Hastings, Nebraska, Milwaukee, Wisconsin to New Ulm Minnesota, Yucaipa, California to Garden Grove, California to Prescott, Arizona. Adela, blessed with hearty South Dakota farm girl roots, became an efficiency expert and skillful resource manager in her vocation as devoted pastor’s wife and mother of 10. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, singer, gardener, quilter and peacemaker. In her “retirement” she was the loving primary caregiver for her beloved husband for the last 15 years of their married life. During this time, Adela treasured visits from family and friends and became an even more zealous fan of her favorite teams, the Lakers, Packers and Brewers.

Adela was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milton; brothers, Dietrich, Walter, and Otto; sisters, Mina Gotham and Elsie Kunz. She is survived by her ten children, James (Jennie), Gary, Sharon (Mark) Madson, Steven (Kelly), Randall (Joan), Rebecca (Bill) Price, Daniel (Yvette), Jonathan (Robin), Paul (Stephanie) and Rachel Plitzuweit; her sisters, Dorothy Kolasch, Esther (Wayne) Wand, Shirley (Keith) Sincox; and brother, Dean.

She is also remembered and dearly loved by 37 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

“He lives and grants me daily breath; He lives and I shall conquer death; He lives my mansions to prepare; He lives to bring me safely there.” TLH 200 v 7



Blessed be her memory! Memorials are preferred to the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Scholarship Fund or the MLC Equipping Christian Witnesses Campaign.

Information provided by survivors.