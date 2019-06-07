OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 07
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Adela Esther Burk

Adela Esther Burk

Adela Esther Burk

Originally Published: June 7, 2019 9 p.m.

Adela Esther Burk entered her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

A memorial service for Adela will take place at Peace Lutheran Church, North Mankato, Minnesota, on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Her funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church, Prescott, Arizona on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m.

Adela Esther Burk (Kuehl) was born December 24, 1932, in Mound City, South Dakota, the seventh of 10 children born to August and Sophie (nee Wandmacher) Kuehl. She was baptized and became God’s own child on May 6, 1933, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mound City, South Dakota.

Adela was confirmed in her Christian faith on June 16, 1946, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bowdle, South Dakota. At Mobridge Academy, Mobridge, South Dakota, Adela received her high school education and met the man with whom she would share over 61 years of marriage. On July 15, 1950, Adela Esther Kuehl and Milton Walter Burk were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth, Illinois. Their marriage was blessed with 10 children.

As God’s will and divine calling beckoned, this pastor’s family traversed the country from Platteville, Colorado to Hastings, Nebraska, Milwaukee, Wisconsin to New Ulm Minnesota, Yucaipa, California to Garden Grove, California to Prescott, Arizona. Adela, blessed with hearty South Dakota farm girl roots, became an efficiency expert and skillful resource manager in her vocation as devoted pastor’s wife and mother of 10. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, singer, gardener, quilter and peacemaker. In her “retirement” she was the loving primary caregiver for her beloved husband for the last 15 years of their married life. During this time, Adela treasured visits from family and friends and became an even more zealous fan of her favorite teams, the Lakers, Packers and Brewers.

Adela was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milton; brothers, Dietrich, Walter, and Otto; sisters, Mina Gotham and Elsie Kunz. She is survived by her ten children, James (Jennie), Gary, Sharon (Mark) Madson, Steven (Kelly), Randall (Joan), Rebecca (Bill) Price, Daniel (Yvette), Jonathan (Robin), Paul (Stephanie) and Rachel Plitzuweit; her sisters, Dorothy Kolasch, Esther (Wayne) Wand, Shirley (Keith) Sincox; and brother, Dean.

She is also remembered and dearly loved by 37 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

“He lives and grants me daily breath; He lives and I shall conquer death; He lives my mansions to prepare; He lives to bring me safely there.” TLH 200 v 7

Blessed be her memory! Memorials are preferred to the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Scholarship Fund or the MLC Equipping Christian Witnesses Campaign.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Rev. Milton Burk
Obituary: Lilly Bangert
Obituary: Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Ione (Johnson) Utke
Obituary: Alys Mae Berghoefer
Obituary: Annie L. Bertschy (nee Mueller)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries