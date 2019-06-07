Nighttime maintenance will restrict Highway 69 in Prescott Valley beginning June 10

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled pavement repair work on Highway 69 between Truwood Drive (milepost 287) and the junction with Highway 169 (milepost 281) during overnight and early morning hours June 10-12.

Drivers should plan for the following lane restrictions while maintenance is underway:

• North- and southbound 69 will be narrowed to one lane (left- and center lanes closed) from 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 11.

• North- and southbound 69 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) from 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

The restrictions are necessary so ADOT crews can do fog-seal work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.