OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 07
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports

YCSO personnel at the scene of an apparent suicide by a man at a residence east of Chino Valley during a confrontation with deputies on Friday morning, June 7, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

YCSO personnel at the scene of an apparent suicide by a man at a residence east of Chino Valley during a confrontation with deputies on Friday morning, June 7, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 7, 2019 4:31 p.m.

A man is dead of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound after an incident with Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning east of Chino Valley, according to a YCSO press release.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, YCSO deputies were dispatched to the report of a suicidal man in his 50s at a home in the 16000 block of Vaquero Trail, located in a county area east of Chino Valley, according to the release.

Deputies found the subject armed with a handgun behind the home. Shots were fired by the subject and one of the deputies, and one of the shots fired by the subject appeared self-inflicted, the release states. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if any deputy rounds struck him.

The Department of Public Safety, Officer Involved Shooting Team, has been requested to handle the investigation and is currently on scene.

The name of the deceased will be withheld pending notification to immediate family.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mayer woman, man die in murder suicide
Apparent murder, suicide erupts in store lot
Man dead after confronting police with firearm
Man found shot to death in street in Prescott Valley
Shooting in Castle Canyon Mesa results in homicide

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
11
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries