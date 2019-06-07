Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
A man is dead of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound after an incident with Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning east of Chino Valley, according to a YCSO press release.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, YCSO deputies were dispatched to the report of a suicidal man in his 50s at a home in the 16000 block of Vaquero Trail, located in a county area east of Chino Valley, according to the release.
Deputies found the subject armed with a handgun behind the home. Shots were fired by the subject and one of the deputies, and one of the shots fired by the subject appeared self-inflicted, the release states. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if any deputy rounds struck him.
The Department of Public Safety, Officer Involved Shooting Team, has been requested to handle the investigation and is currently on scene.
The name of the deceased will be withheld pending notification to immediate family.
