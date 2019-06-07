Letter: National media failing

Editor:

After reading your solicitation on sympathy for journalists, I had to stop and think about the present reality of our news media. We already have the #WithoutNews. We should have admiration for those trying to find the real news, but unfortunately management has sold out the reputation of the profession.

Frankly, the more recent accurate identification by our president states the truth about our “fake news.” It has been influenced by the media management and Associated Press (AP). Management has dishonored the “field workers” by politicizing their work.

Your article speaks of the Constitution and the “freedom of speech and the press” as if it carries honor and respect today, yet the news media management picks and chooses to modify and present “Opinions” even before it has been confirmed or proven. The journalists at the Courier as others deserve recognition for responsible, fair, and balanced local news, BUT… the media across this nation chooses to manipulate and politicize the journalist’s work, worse create news.

How can being independent and balanced be claimed when the number of articles presented do not offer a fair pro and con by favoring one side over the other, i.e., particular politically related to the liberal bias on controversial issue like guns, abortion, socialism, illegal aliens, and religion?

Return to the “good old days” with true, verified, and accurate news without the opinions so readers can decide what is best their own lives.

Charles Kirby Hughes

USN Retired

Prescott