Gail Gardner Way pavement repairs to begin Monday
The City of Prescott is scheduled to begin a pavement repair project along Gail Gardner Way the week of June 10.
The project consists of asphalt patching and chip sealing operations along Gail Gardner Way, from Iron Springs Road to Fair Street.
Asphalt patching work will occur Monday, June 10, through Wednesday, June 12, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please be aware of reduced speeds, rough roads, flagging operations, and turning and lane restrictions throughout the work zone. Motorists are asked to follow the marked signage, allow for extra time to get through the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Chip sealing operations along Gail Gardner Way will take place on Sunday, June 16. To avoid any possibility of getting the chip-seal material on your car or driveway, do not enter or exit your driveway while the chip-seal application process is underway. Every attempt will be made to maintain access to your residence or business. However, when chip-sealing and paving operations are taking place in front of a driveway, there will be an interruption of access required.
The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2019.
For more information, visit www.prescottroadconstruction.com or call 928-237-3114.
Information provided by The City of Prescott.
