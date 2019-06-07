Update: PV Police report Highway 69 closed at Truwood Drive after collision

Highway 69 southbound is closed to traffic at Truwood Drive in Prescott Valley following a serious traffic accident, according to police.

Police reported the highway closing at 4 p.m.

Traffic was affected as emergency personnel worked to free a female trapped in her car after a trailer came unhitched and collided head on with her vehicle, witnesses reported.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes, causing authorities to shift lanes on both sides of the highway.

The victim was transported via ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center East campus and then flown to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley in Phoenix.

