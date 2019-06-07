OFFERS
Update: PV Police report Highway 69 closed at Truwood Drive after collision

Emergency personnel try to free a victim trapped in her car after a trailer came unhitched and collided head-on with her car on Highway 69 at Mendecino in Prescott Valley Friday, June 7, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Emergency personnel try to free a victim trapped in her car after a trailer came unhitched and collided head-on with her car on Highway 69 at Mendecino in Prescott Valley Friday, June 7, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 7, 2019 3:45 p.m.

Highway 69 southbound is closed to traffic at Truwood Drive in Prescott Valley following a serious traffic accident, according to police.

Police reported the highway closing at 4 p.m.

Traffic was affected as emergency personnel worked to free a female trapped in her car after a trailer came unhitched and collided head on with her vehicle, witnesses reported.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes, causing authorities to shift lanes on both sides of the highway.

The victim was transported via ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center East campus and then flown to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley in Phoenix.

Check with dcourier.com for updates.

Traffic backs up as emergency personnel work at the site of a collision after a trailer came unhitched and collided head-on with a car on Highway 69 at Mendecino in Prescott Valley Friday, June 7, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

