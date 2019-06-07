Church News: Week of June 8, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse June speaker is Apostle Cindy Petkovich Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Cindy is Founder and President of Freedom for Life Ministries Int’l, a ministry with the mandate of equipping and unifying the Body of Christ in healing and deliverance.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W Gurley St., Prescott Arizona, will be holding a Worship Service Honoring the Granite Mountain Hot Shots and All First Responders on Sunday, June 30 at 5 p.m., led by the Rev. Patti Blackwood, Minister of Congregational Care. The service will include music, prayer, meditation, silent reflection and candle lighting. For more information, call the church office at 928-778-1950. All Are Welcome. “Abundance Orchard” Vacation Bible School is July 22 to 26, from 4 to 7:15 p.m. This is a mission-based VBS and we will collect donations to help local food banks. We serve dinner for all participants and our VBS is free. Registration is open online, or forms are available in the church office. Anyone who registers by July 1 gets a free T-shirt.

The Day of Pentecost — June 9. Today’s scriptures witness the Holy Spirit’s remarkable releasing. He is the Divine Helper, instilling in the Church an unrelenting confession of Jesus and His deeds. Guest musician, Mandi Muckey, with her beautiful voice and guitar will be with us. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533.

Trinity Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, July 15-19, 9 a.m. to noon -12 noon, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. For kids entering 1st grade through fifth grade. For more information, call Jennifer at 928-445-4536 ext. 114. Come join the fun.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

The topic at the 11a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday, June 9 is “MATFORCE Through Yavapai Reentry — a Community Service.” Brenda Buenrostro, director of Yavapai Reentry, and Kay Krizek, volunteer, will explain services offered incarcerated and formerly incarcerated persons returning to our communities. Mark Mathewson is the musician.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org — Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Guest Speaker Lark Zunich’s message is “Divine Imagination.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

What a wonderful walk around downtown plaza. Beautiful warm day and that’s Solid Rock Christian Fellowship across from court house. Main church 148 S. Marina Street .1 block east. We have Bible-based worship on Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks 10:30 a.m.

Join us at Firm Foundation, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah Service at 10 a.m. Parashat Nasso, Numbers 4:21 - 7:89 Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be holding an Interfaith Meal on June 14, at 11 a.m. for anyone in the community who is in need of a meal or in need of fellowship.

Our meal this month is hotdogs, potato salad, baked beans and dessert. We serve until 12:30 p.m., 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. The church will be hosting a 5 p.m. Saturday evening service on June 18. All are welcome.

St. Catherine Laboure Church will hold an all-parish rummage sale on Friday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church located at 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. Proceeds help families and community organizations in Chino Valley and Paulden. For more information, visit stcatherinecv.org.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) June 8, 11 a.m., Shabbat BaMidbar study lunch discussion on Jewish Women Leaders throughout history. Shavuot is June 9 and 10. Yiskor will be done on Monday June 10. For details please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

American Lutheran Church’s MusicStart begins Monday, June 10. This is an instrumental program for students entering grades 3-8. Curriculum includes daily instrument lessons; theory and ear training; hand chimes and rhythmic drumming. Beginning piano, violin and cello for grades 3-6; wind instruments for grades 4-6. See website www.americanlutheran.net to register.