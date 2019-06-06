OFFERS
Sims has 15 points as Lynx hold off Mercury
WNBA

Minnesota Lynx guard Danielle Robinson (3) splits the defense of Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner and center Brittney Griner, right, during the second quarter of a WNBA game Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Griner blocked the shot. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx guard Danielle Robinson (3) splits the defense of Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner and center Brittney Griner, right, during the second quarter of a WNBA game Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Griner blocked the shot. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 6, 2019 9:03 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Odyssey Sims scored 15 points and Lexie Brown added 12 to help the Minnesota Lynx hold off the Phoenix Mercury 58-56 on Thursday night.

Minnesota led by as many as 16 points, but did not score in the final four minutes to keep Phoenix in it. DeWanna Bonner’s offensive rebound and free-throw line jumper pulled Phoenix within 58-56 with 1:34 remaining.

After several empty possessions, the Mercury called a timeout with 21.1 seconds left and Leilani Mitchell dribbled down the clock before Bonner was off on a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Sylvia Fowles had 10 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota (4-1) to move past Tina Thompson for fourth on the WNBA’s rebounding list.

Bonner was the only player in double figures for Phoenix (1-2) with 25 points — 12 coming in the fourth quarter. Phoenix was outscored 15-7 in the second quarter and shot 37% overall. Brittney Griner had four points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

