Roundup: Straw’s 3B in 14th lifts Astros over pesky Mariners 8-7
MLB

Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez, left, looks down as Houston Astros’ Myles Straw scores during the 14th inning of a game Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez, left, looks down as Houston Astros’ Myles Straw scores during the 14th inning of a game Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 6, 2019 8:48 p.m.

SEATTLE (AP) — Myles Straw led off the 14th inning with a triple and scored on Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly, and the Houston Astros outlasted the pesky Seattle Mariners 8-7 Thursday night in the longest game of the season by innings for both teams.

Seattle staged tying rallies in the ninth and 10th innings and loaded the bases in the bottom of the 14th thanks to three walks by Chris Devenski (1-0), but the right-hander got Shed Long to fly out to end it.

Houston led 5-1 after 6 1/2 innings but Seattle chipped away, tying it at 6 in the ninth on Edwin Encarnacion’s single against closer Roberto Osuna. That prevented Justin Verlander from becoming the first 10-game winner in the AL.

Josh Reddick’s sacrifice fly as a pinch-hitter in the 10th gave the Astros to a 7-6 lead before Omar Narváez tied it with his ninth homer of the season.

Matt Festa (0-1) allowed Straw’s triple — a ball that was played poorly by right fielder Domingo Santana — and one walk in the 14th for the Mariners.

Seattle outfielder Mitch Haniger left in the seventh with what the team called a “mid-body” contusion.

BREWERS 5, MARLINS 1

Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 23rd home run and Mike Moustakas added two homers to lead Milwaukee over Miami.

Milwaukee won the series finale after getting outscored 24-3 in the first two games. The Brewers are a percentage point behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

photo

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

Yelich hit a two-run homer in the first off Caleb Smith (3-4).

Freddy Peralta (3-2), struck out nine and gave up one run in six innings. Josh Hader struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for his 14th save.

ROCKIES 3, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Peter Lambert (1-0) allowed four hits over seven innings and struck out nine to win his major league debut. The 22-year-old right-hander was selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick of the 2015 amateur draft,

He also singled on his first pitch as a big league batter, using a two-tone bat to loop a fastball from José Quintana (4-5) to right-center field.

Scott Oberg threw a perfect ninth for this third save, completing a five-hitter.

Colorado took a 2-0 lead in the third when David Dahl hit an RBI single and scored on the first of Ian Desmond’s two doubles.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Michael Lorenzen (0-1) in the seventh and St. Louis tied its season high with four stolen bases, closing within 2 1/2 games of the NL Central lead. DeJong had been in a 3-for-43 slide with no extra-base hits.

Matt Carpenter, Kolten Wong, Marcel Ozuna and Dexter Fowler swiped bases for the Cardinals, who are tied with Milwaukee for the NL lead with 37.

John Gant (5-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief and Jordan Hicks got three straight outs for his 12th save.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer off Danny Duffy (3-3) in a four-run third inning, and complete its first series sweep since May 10-12 against the Chicago White Sox. Betts is 7 for 11 with five home runs against Duffy.

Kansas City has lost six straight and nine of 10, dropping to a big league-worst 19-43.

Colten Brewer (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings of two-hit relief. Matt Barnes, Boston’s seventh pitcher, allowed Jorge Soler’s one-out RBI double in the inth but got his fourth save.

METS 7, GIANTS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, then Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking drive off Mark Melancon (2-1) in the eighth .

Seth Lugo (3-0) pitched one inning for the win. The Mets held the Giants to three hits.

PIRATES 6, BRAVES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz (1-5) allowed consecutive home runs to Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco in the second inning, raising his season total to 15.

Josh Bell had three doubles, increasing his major league-leading total to 25, and had two RBIs to take sole possession of the big league lead with 58.

Chris Archer (3-5) gave up one run and six hits in six innings, and Felipe Vázquez got four outs for his 15th save.

RAYS 6, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud homered for the first time since March 31 last year, going deep twice.

D’Arnaud missed all but four games in 2018 due to Tommy John surgery. Willy Adames also homered for Tampa Bay.

Jalen Beeks (5-0) pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Rays, a major league-best 20-9 on the road.

Daniel Norris (2-5) allowed three runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

