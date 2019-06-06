OFFERS
Prescott man arrested after fleeing from police into Prescott Valley

Prescott resident Michael Bland, 38, is in the county jail facing felony charges including Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, Felony Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Driving under the Influence of Drugs, as well as an outstanding Felony Warrant for a Parole Violation. (Prescott Police/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 6, 2019 9:09 p.m.

A Prescott man wanted for a parole violation is in jail after a chase and use of Tasers to arrest him Tuesday night, June 4.

On Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., Prescott Police officers responded to a store at Walker Road and Highway 69 after receiving a tip that a person with an active felony warrant for a Parole violation was at that location.

Additional information identified the person as 38-year-old Prescott resident Michael Bland, Prescott Police reported in a news release Thursday night.

Upon arrival, officers located Bland standing outside of his vehicle, which was parked at the gas pumps. Officers gave Bland verbal commands, which he refused to comply with, police said. Bland was able to quickly enter his vehicle and left the scene at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 69 toward Prescott Valley.

Prescott Valley Police were notified of the incident, as well as the description of Bland’s vehicle.

Prescott officers learned that that Bland had passed a Prescott Valley officer and was on Old Black Canyon Highway driving back toward Highway 69. Prescott Police set up at Old Black Canyon Highway and Highway 69 in an attempt to deploy stop sticks to disable Bland’s vehicle. As Bland approached, he abruptly stopped his vehicle and was able to drive off the shoulder and around the stop sticks. He fled eastbound on Highway 69 toward Prescott Valley.

Prescott Valley Police found Bland and followed him to a residential neighborhood off of Glassford Hill Road. Bland abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, police said, and Prescott Police responded to assist.

Bland was soon found in the back yard of a home off of East Beecher Loop, where he was confronted by both Prescott Police and Prescott Valley Police officers. Bland again refused to comply with officers commands and resisted arrest. Prescott Police officers utilized "less than lethal force" by using Tasers, attempting to detain him.

Bland continued to resist, but was eventually taken into custody with the help of Prescott Valley Police officers.

Bland was booked into the Yavapai County jail on numerous felony charges including Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, Felony Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Driving under the Influence of Drugs, as well as the outstanding Felony Warrant for his Parole Violation.

Information provided by Prescott Police Department.

