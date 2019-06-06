OFFERS
Lions' annual pancake breakfast is June 8

(Courier file photo)

(Courier file photo)

Originally Published: June 6, 2019 10:20 a.m.

A fun-filled flapjack fandango will again be gracing the griddle on Saturday, June 8, when the Prescott-area Lions and Lioness clubs conduct their 39th annual pancake breakfast beside the First Congregational Church at Gurley and Alarcon streets in downtown Prescott.

Conducting the 7 to 11 a.m. event are the Prescott Sunrise Lions, Prescott Noon Lions, Prescott Evening Lions and Prescott Noon Lionesses, according to a news release.

The cost is $6 per person, and children younger than 12 eat for free. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time from members of the participating clubs or at a table at the Alarcon Street entrance to the church parking lot. Dining is outdoors under sun-shaded canopies, with the menu – in addition to pancakes – including sausage, juice and coffee.

The Sky Daddy band, which performed at last year’s event, will be providing background entertainment.

Proceeds from the breakfast are earmarked for the People Who Care, Guide Dogs of the Desert and Lions of Yavapai Mobile Eye Care Van charities.

Parking will be available on the streets around the church including Alarcon, East Gurley, East Willis and Pleasant, with additional parking space offered at the school administration building across the street from the church.

Lion Steve Byers is chairing the event. He can be reached at 928-273-0878 for additional information.

Information provided by Jerry Jackson.

