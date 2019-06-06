Letter: Support Equality Act
Editor:
The U.S. House last month passed the Equality Act, and it is now before the Senate Judiciary Committee for review and analysis before it may possibly be put on the floor of the Senate for a vote as passed or with amendments and, of course, possibly revised into a brand new bill.
The thinking of analysts is that it will never be brought before the full Senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Hill Senate staff for both Arizona Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema have indicated that neither of them have taken a position on the bill. I urge you to call, email or write them to urge that they support this bill.
This bill would modify current civil rights laws to add protections or prevent discrimination for people based on their sexual preference and gender identity in areas such as employment, housing, public accommodations and federal programs. Only eight Republicans in the House voted for the bill, and President Trump appears to be opposed. This issue is obviously part of the divide between the parties and may well be an issue in next year’s election.
Glenn Miller
Prescott
