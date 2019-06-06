KornUkopia Calendar: June 7-16

Ongoing

Prescott Center for the Arts “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8; Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 15; 2 p.m. Sundays, June 2, 9 and 16. Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for youth, available on www.pca-az.net or at the door.

Prescott Film Festival, Friday, June 7 through Saturday, June 15, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Admission is $13 for adults, $7 for students, $110 for a 10-pack of General Admission Vouchers, $280 for a platinum pass, $175 for an all film pass, $80 for opening weekend or closing weekend passes, $75 for gourmet dinner and film and $45 for wine-tasting and film. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

“Matilda – the Musical,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, Hillside Community Church, 937 Ruth St. Tickets are $15. 928-642-5463.

Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, courthouse plaza.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “42nd Street: The Musical,” 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 11-12, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for students and film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Mustang,” 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday, June 7-9; 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 11-13, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $12, $10 for students and $9 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Fifth annual Arizona Sonshine – Free Health Care Clinic, 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday, June 13-14, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. 844-554-4400.

Friday, June 7

Prescott Film Festival presents “Wish Man,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Saturday, June 8

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. (Through Oct. 26).

Kind Defined Kindness Craze Challenge, 9 a.m. to noon, Goods from the Garden at Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., Suite 516, Prescott. For ages 5-18 to sign up and participate in a two-week challenge focused on lending a hand to others through acts of kindness. Free food and Music by Smoke & Mirror. www.kinddefined.com, 928-582-1012 or kinddefined@gmail.com.

Paperback Writer – The Beatles Experience, 7 p.m. tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com; 928-777-1370; or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Breakfast with the Animals, 9 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Admission for members is $20 for adults, $10 for children. Admission for non-members is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Pre-registration is required. 928-778-4242.

Prescott Film Festival presents Narrative Shorts program, 10 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Filmmaker Bootcamp Day One, 10 a.m. Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Freaks” and “CC” at 1 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “The Weight of Water” and “Reaching for the Andes,” 4 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Wild Rose” and “Do You,” 7 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “True Grit” 8:30 p.m. Yavapai College Outdoor Pavilion, 1100 E. Sheldon St. free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Sunday, June 9

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Coriolanus: Stratford Festival,” 3 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for students and film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Prescott Film Festival Student Shorts Program, 10 a.m., Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Filmmaker Bootcamp Day Two, noon, Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Unlikely” 1 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Old Boys” and “Stag,” 4 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Skid Row Marathon” and Fallen Feathers,” 7 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Monday, June 10

Prescott Film Festival Filmmaker Bootcamp Day Three, 10 a.m., Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival The Best Narrative Short Films from 10 Years of the Prescott Film Festival, 2 p.m., Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Hand-to-Hand Combat in Film: How to Stay Safe and Look Real, 4 p.m. Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Gourmet Dinner, 5:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. $75. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Olympia” and “Two Balloons,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Van Gogh & Japan,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for Film Festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. All ages.

Tuesday, June 11

Prescott Film Festival The Best Documentary Short Films from 10 Years of the Prescott Film Festival, noon, Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Filmmaker Bootcamp Day Four, 1 p.m. Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Teck kills the movies! Film at 11! 2 p.m . Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Made in Yavapai County!, 4 p.m., Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “The Samuel Project,” “Portraitist,” 7 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Jazz on the Square, Yavapai College Jazz Band, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Adult Summer Movie Series: The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, 5:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Refreshments will be served. Rated PG-13.

A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m.., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Community meeting on Humboldt Superfund, 7 to 9 p.m. at the barn at Mortimer Farms. Presentation from local Geologist Brian Beck. Learn about the history of Iron King Mine and Humboldt Smelter.

Wednesday, June 12

Prescott Film Festival Thriller Versus Horror Films and Why We Can’t Get Enough, 2 p.m. Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival “The Silence of the Lambs” screening, 3 p.m. Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Gourmet Dinner provided by El Gato Azul, 5:30 p.m. . Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. $75. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Ruben Brandt, Collector,” “Man of the Hour,” 7 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Movies at the Elks, “Christopher Robin,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

The T Sisters, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, third floor ballroom, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is $25, www.folksessions.com/t-sisters.

Wild West Night benefit for Yavapai Food Bank, The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma Street in Prescott. Tickets cost $35 and include dinner. Prizes, faro demonstation, music and more. Reservations required. 928-541-1996.

Summer Social for the Prescott American Association of University Women, 5 to 7 p.m., in the Community Room (Building 19) at Yavapai College.To reserve, contact prescottaauwbranch@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 13

Prescott Film Festival It’s Not the Monsters but the Situation that Frightens, 2 p.m. Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Why Bad Life Choices Make Good Movies,” 3:30 p.m. Yavapai College Building Three, Room 119. 1100 E. Sheldon St. Free. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Mustang Saviors,” “My Paintbrush Bites,” 7 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Sings! competition, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza.

Sedona International Film Festival presents T Sisters, 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

LEGO Build, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. All ages.

Friday, June 14

Prescott Film Festival Made in Yavapai County! (Part II), 4 p.m. Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival Taste of Arizona, 5:30 p.m. Yavapai College Sculpture Garden, 1100 E. Sheldon St. $45, www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents Silent Symphony: “The General,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Live Music Concert, Five in the Wheel, 6:30 p.m. courthouse plaza.

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, June 15

Prescott Film Festival presents Documentary Shorts – Six Short films, 10 a.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “The Sound of Music” sing-a-long, 12:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott Film Festival presents “Bias,” “25 Texans in the Land of Lincoln,” 4:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

Prescott film Festival presents “Storm Boy,” “The Wonder,” 7:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., $13 for general admission $7 for students. www.prescottfilmfestival.com.

A Universe of Magic with Eddie Siller, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Sunday, June 16

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.