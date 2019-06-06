At a Glance: Go downtown for Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show

Go downtown for Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show

Head downtown this weekend for more than 100 arts and craft vendors on courthouse plaza for the 38th annual Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show. Held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, the show has something for everyone from handcrafted items to things that have been significantly embellished as well as nonprofits with booths.

Nonprofits that have been at the show in the past include Granite Mountain Young Marines, the Marine Corps League Copper State Detachment and the Prescott Gem & Mineral Club.

For more information, call the Prescott Chamber of Commerce at 928-445-2000.

See ‘Matilda the Musical’ June 6-8

Hillside Community Church Theater is putting on three performances of “Matilda the Musical” from Thursday to Saturday, June 6-8. Packed with high-energy musical numbers, catch songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, the show is a joyous girl power romp.

Directed by Jennifer Gail, all shows are at 7 p.m. at Hillside Community Church, 937 Ruth St., and star Danika Phillips as Matilda.

Tickets are $15 and available online at www.onestorycreations.com.

Kindness Challenge starts June 8

Children, preteens and teenager are encouraged to participate in a two-week kindness challenge that begins with a launch party at Goods from the Garden at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8.

The party will start with a kindness speaker encouraging attendees to go forth and participate in acts of service and talking about the effects of small acts of kindness. The band Smoke & Mirrors will perform.

The event ends Saturday, June 22, with a gift for every child who completes the challenge and there will be drawings for prizes donated by local businesses.

Goods from the Garden is located at 3250 Gateway Blvd. in the old Macayo’s spot. For more information, call Kara Peterson at 928-582-1012 or visit www.kinddefined.org.