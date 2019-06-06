OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 06
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

At a Glance: Go downtown for Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show

Alberto Martinez shows off some of his flag themed woodwork at Vintage Honor during the 2018 Territorial Days Arts and Crafts Show at the courthouse plaza. This year's event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Alberto Martinez shows off some of his flag themed woodwork at Vintage Honor during the 2018 Territorial Days Arts and Crafts Show at the courthouse plaza. This year's event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Kudos staff
Originally Published: June 6, 2019 8:02 p.m.

Go downtown for Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show

Head downtown this weekend for more than 100 arts and craft vendors on courthouse plaza for the 38th annual Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show. Held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, the show has something for everyone from handcrafted items to things that have been significantly embellished as well as nonprofits with booths.

Nonprofits that have been at the show in the past include Granite Mountain Young Marines, the Marine Corps League Copper State Detachment and the Prescott Gem & Mineral Club.

For more information, call the Prescott Chamber of Commerce at 928-445-2000.

photo

See ‘Matilda the Musical’ June 6-8

Hillside Community Church Theater is putting on three performances of “Matilda the Musical” from Thursday to Saturday, June 6-8. Packed with high-energy musical numbers, catch songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, the show is a joyous girl power romp.

Directed by Jennifer Gail, all shows are at 7 p.m. at Hillside Community Church, 937 Ruth St., and star Danika Phillips as Matilda.

Tickets are $15 and available online at www.onestorycreations.com.

Kindness Challenge starts June 8

Children, preteens and teenager are encouraged to participate in a two-week kindness challenge that begins with a launch party at Goods from the Garden at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8.

The party will start with a kindness speaker encouraging attendees to go forth and participate in acts of service and talking about the effects of small acts of kindness. The band Smoke & Mirrors will perform.

The event ends Saturday, June 22, with a gift for every child who completes the challenge and there will be drawings for prizes donated by local businesses.

Goods from the Garden is located at 3250 Gateway Blvd. in the old Macayo’s spot. For more information, call Kara Peterson at 928-582-1012 or visit www.kinddefined.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KornUkopia Calendar: May 31-June 9
Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show is this weekend, June 11 and 12
Kornukopia Calendar: June 29-July 8
Territorial Days Arts & Crafts show packed with exhibitors
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of June 10

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries