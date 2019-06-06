OFFERS
Thu, June 06
Feature Home: 5392 Rocky Vista Drive Prescott, Arizona
Brand New Homes in Vistas at the Dells Open Daily from 10am – 5pm

Originally Published: June 6, 2019 8:45 p.m.

Set Among Prescott’s Famed Granite Dells

photo

Dorn Homes’ at Th e Vistas draws its inspiration from the natural beauty that surrounds it. Th is upscale community features spacious lots, elegantly designed homes, and exceptional amenities. Residents of The Vistas will be part of Th e Dells master-planned community, which will boast a clubhouse, meeting rooms, and a fitness center.

The Vistas will emphasize outdoor living and feature an outdoor patio and fire pit, pool, spa, tennis and pickleball courts, and a local event lawn. It is here that Dorn Homes offers award-winning architecture that features Th e Organic Home Plus™ and Exclusive Building Science. There are five floor plans to choose from, ranging from 1,953-2,578 sq. ft.

photo

These homes offer the ability to add your personal touch and choose all the finishes, allowing for the design of your dream home. 928-237-2600

New Homes Starting in the high $300’s

Open 10-5 Daily

Marketed by Dorn Realty, Inc. www.dornhomes.com

