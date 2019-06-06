OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 06
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Djokovic has tennis history within grasp at the French Open
Tennis

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Michel Euler/AP)

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Michel Euler/AP)

By ANDREW DAMPF, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 6, 2019 8:52 p.m.

PARIS — Sure, Novak Djokovic wants to win each match he plays. And, yes, he wants to come through at key moments, such as when he got broken early in his French Open quarterfinal and was in danger of dropping a set for the first time in the tournament.

What matters most to Djokovic, though, is the big picture. And so he’s excited to be two victories away from doing something only one other man, Rod Laver, ever has in tennis: holding all four major titles at once on two separate occasions.

“The longer I play or the further I go, I guess, in my career, the sense of history-making is only getting stronger. That’s one of the greatest motivations I have, obviously,” Djokovic said after a methodical 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 dismantling of Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

Djokovic already won four straight majors in 2015-16. And since his shocking loss to unheralded Italian player Marco Cecchinato in the quarterfinals last year at Roland Garros, Djokovic has compiled a 26-0 record at the Grand Slams, winning Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the Australian Open along the way.

“There is no better way to make history of the sport than to win Slams and play your best in the biggest events,” Djokovic said. “Those are the pinnacle achievements that you can have in our sport.”

Due to Wednesday’s washout, Djokovic will be back on the court without a day’s rest for Friday’s semifinals against Dominic Thiem.

Thiem, last year’s runner-up, rolled past 10th-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 .

In the other semifinal, 11-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal renews his rivalry with Roger Federer.

It’s the first time since 2011 that all top four seeds have reached the semifinals in Paris.

Even if Djokovic raises another trophy come Sunday, however, Laver will remain the only man to have won all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year twice, in 1962 and 1969.

Yet even Laver is awed by what Djokovic is accomplishing.

“I marvel at someone like Novak with his ability and his consistency,” Laver said. “When you look at the way he plays the game, he doesn’t go bang, bang, bang, ace, volleys. He wins every individual point from the baseline.”

With so much physical exertion, there was a moment against Zverev when Djokovic appeared out of breath after sending a backhand wide to give the fifth-seeded German a break and a chance to serve out the opening set.

But Djokovic found his second wind, started pushing Zverev back and forth to the corners like a windshield wiper, broke right back and reeled off five straight games to take the set and a 3-0 lead in the second.

“(I) really thought that the first set should have gone my way,” Zverev said. “Once he’s in control, he’s very tough to beat. He’s world No. 1 for a reason.”

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Untested so far at French Open, Djokovic faces Zverev next
Djokovic falters, Ceccchinato stuns in French Open
Djokovic faces ‘whole new situation’ after loss
French Open Preview: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic still rule tennis
French Open draw announced; Djokovic, Nadal could meet in semifinals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries