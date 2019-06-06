Cold Case: YCSO Continues to seek identity of female skeleton remains

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in determining the identity of a female found on March 9, 2009, in the wash near Copper Basin Road and Iron Springs Road in Skull Valley.

Published efforts over the years seeking help to identify the remains have been unsuccessful. This latest effort involves sharing a forensic facial reconstruction that was provided by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s office.



If anyone has information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Cold Case Investigator John Shannon at 928777-7293 or leave a tip anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness 1800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.