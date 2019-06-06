Citation results from ‘Buckle Up Arizona … It’s the Law!’ campaign
46 seat belt violation citations issued in Prescott, Prescott Valley
Updated as of Thursday, June 6, 2019 8:30 PM
In an effort to save more lives on Arizona’s roadways in May, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety partnered with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to enforce Arizona’s seat belt and child safety seat laws.
Though Arizona usually conducts enforcement under a secondary seat belt law and a primary child safety seat law, the “Buckle Up Arizona … It’s the Law!” campaign took a zero-tolerance approach toward seat belt and child safety seat usage.
The campaign began on May 20 and ended on June 2. In that time, the Prescott Police Department issued 19 seat belt violation citations, the Prescott Valley Police Department issued 27, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) issued 52, as well as five child safety seat citations.
Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes, according to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. When worn correctly, seat belts have proven to reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about 50%.
The proper and consistent use of child safety seats has been found to reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants (younger than 1 year old) and by 54% for toddlers (ages 1 to 4) in passenger cars. Properly installed booster seats reduce the risk for serious injury by 45% among children 4 to 8 years old.
