Yavapai College softball’s Alani, Brown earn NFCA West Region First Team honors

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) named Yavapai College softball players Kylie Brown and Shaylee Alani among the 98 players from 43 schools that the association selected to its 2019 NJCAA Division I All-Region softball teams on June 5.

Brown, a sophomore catcher from Aztec, New Mexico, registered a .451 batting average (79 for 175) with 18 home runs, 21 doubles, 69 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 66 runs scored in 59 games this season for the Roughriders.

Alani, a freshman second baseman from Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, hit a team-best .460 (91 for 198) with 18 homers, 27 doubles and two triples, to go along with a team-high 79 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and 77 runs scored.

As in past years, the NFCA squad features two 16-player teams in each of the country’s three NJCAA regions, the South, Midwest and West.

Four schools placed the maximum five players on their respective All-Region teams, including national champion Chipola College in the South Region and Division I runner-up Angelina College in the Midwest. College of Central Florida, a national semifinalist from the South, and Clarendon College, from the West, were the others.

Chipola placed all five of its nominated players on the first team, while Angelina had four first-team honorees, Central Florida had three first-team honorees, and Clarendon had four second-team honorees.

Meanwhile, Crowder, Lake Land and Temple in the Midwest; Arizona Western, Howard and College of Southern Idaho in the West; and Florida SouthWestern State in the South had four honorees apiece.

Five schools had three players on their respective All-Region squads, while eight had two, and 19 had one player selected.

All-Region players are nominated and selected by NFCA member head coaches in each of the three regions. The NFCA All-America team will be announced online at NFCA.org on Thursday, June 6.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) provided most of the information for this story.