OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 05
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams: I’m down under, but totally overwhelmed

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 7:41 p.m.

My wife and I have been watching an Australian TV series called “A Place to Call Home” that is set in the early 1950s.

The series ran six seasons. As soon as the opening credits roll by, the family fecal matter begins hitting the screen door in terms of domestic distress. That sums up everything I’m absolutely sure about regarding this production.

My fingers are beginning to sweat on the computer keys right now because from here on out, characters fly around not in circles, but in rhomboid parallelograms. As a result, there are plenty of physical and psychological conflicts. As I try to follow the action, my scorecard fills itself with unintelligible scribblings and discordant shapes that I never covered in high school geometry class.

Sarah Adams is a nurse who converted to Judaism for her husband who died in a German concentration camp. She then returns to Australia to work in a hospital somewhere in New South Wales.

She and George Bligh (no relation to Capt. Bligh of “Mutiny of the Bounty” fame) fall in love. George is the son of Elizabeth, the Manipulative Matriarch Grandmother in an aristocratic family, which lives on an impressive estate not far from the hospital. This romantic mismatch likely will kill the Manipulative Matriarch Grandmother Elizabeth who suffers from a weak heart.

Dr. Jack Duncan runs the hospital and was a Japanese-tortured prisoner during the war. Years earlier, Manipulative Matriarch Grandmother Elizabeth helped him recover from his resulting PTSD and alcoholism, putting him back on the track of a productive life.

Anna Bligh is the rich granddaughter who falls in love with Gino, the swarthy son of the Italian family who works on the estate. This romantic mismatch likely will kill the Manipulative Matriarch Grandmother Elizabeth who suffers from a weak heart.

George Bligh’s son James has married a woman on the rebound from his gay encounter with her brother in London. This revelation should have killed the Manipulative Matriarch Grandmother Elizabeth who suffers — etc., etc. But it didn’t. James has attempted suicide a few times to escape himself, his rebound marriage and, very possibly, his role in this terribly complicated production.

Incidentally, I just visited my own doctor to confirm that my heart is strong enough to survive all the dramatic contortions in this program. The next appointment is with my psychiatrist to confirm whether my mental state is strong enough.

Carolyn Bligh is a black sheep daughter who was black-sheeped because she had a daughter out of wedlock 20 years previously with Jack Duncan, the doctor. Turns out their daughter is the granddaughter, Anna, who finds herself pregnant from her affair with the Italian son, Gino.

Doris Collins is a busybody who gossips about everyone and who keeps the Manipulative Matriarch Grandmother Elizabeth apprised of all the goings on in town. The town would have had a newspaper much earlier, but with tattletale Doris on the loose, there was no need to buy a printing press.

Regina is the widow of a diplomat killed in the war who is the sister-in-law of George Bligh who wants to wed George, herself, even though if she did, it might kill the Manipulative Matriarch Grandmother Elizabeth who, etc., etc., etc.

I’m aware of the psychological strain that this soap opera is placing on me and Maggie, our 15-year-old Black Lab. My wife, somehow, is on top of all the diversions. I’m also aware that we still have five seasons to go and another 349 cast members to meet.

To comment on this column or to add some helpful advice of your own, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy
Wiederaenders: We’ve lost our grandma
Dear Annie: For controlling mother, it’s all about her
Williams: Little Red Riding who?
Dear Annie: Grandma feels used

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries