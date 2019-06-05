Tucson woman indicted for allegedly stealing multiple victims’ identities

TUCSON -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Randi Marie Hartjen with six counts each of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Theft of Means of Transportation, and Forgery, and three counts each of Aggravated Taking the Identity of Another and Taking the Identity of Another.

Between September 2018, and May 2019, Hartjen allegedly stole the identities of six different Phoenix-area women. Hartjen then purportedly used the stolen identities to order duplicate driver’s licenses in those victims’ names and have them sent to various addresses in the Tucson area. As alleged in the indictment, Hartjen used those driver’s licenses to rent or purchase outright the following six vehicles:

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Jaguar F-Pace

2016 Cadillac ATS

2017 Lincoln MLC

2019 Buick Enclave

2014 GMC Acadia Denali

Hartjen was reportedly stopped by police while driving the Denali in midtown Tucson, and all but the Lincoln MLC have been recovered by law enforcement.





This matter was jointly investigated by the Auto Theft Task Force, the Tucson Police Department, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Arizona Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Special Investigations Section of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Information provided by Attorney General Mark Brnovich