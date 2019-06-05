PUSD board enlightened on career technical courses, approves PHS band trip to Pearl Harbor

The Prescott High School’s career and technical education program this past year rocketed into a new era with 90 to 100 percent of the 200 students passing state technical assessment tests.

Three auto body shop students passed certifications that will enable them to enter the workforce at beyond minimum wage salaries. All of the programs saw big leaps in where they place statewide in competition with other district high school programs.

Thanks to the push of Career and Technical Education Program Director Jennifer Woods — this was her first year in the post — administrators say the program advanced in unanticipated ways likely to attract even more students.

In the 2019-20, the school’s JROTC program will be joining the CTE program and a new required Freshman Academy will be introducing more students to the various career offerings.

Beyond the high school’s existing courses — digital communication, business management, film and media production, and auto shop — Woods wants to add some others, such as drama and sports training. High school students can also enroll in off-campus Mountain Institute Career and Technical Education programs that range from certified nursing assistant classes to aviation technology and more. Those courses are either offered at Mountain Institute locations or at other area high schools.

Woods offered an overview of the program to the Prescott Unified Governing Board on Tuesday, June 4.

One of the programs, the digital communication course, its ranking against 81 other high schools with similar programs move from 27th place to first place, Woods said.

Board members and administrators were clearly impressed with the program’s direction and student outcomes.

“The teachers have worked very hard,” Woods boasted. “And the kids are passionate, and they have been outstanding.”

In other business, the board voted 3-0 to approve a Prescott High School band and orchestra trip to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in for six days in December. Board President Tina Seeley and member John Mackin were absent.

About 100 students will participate in the commemoration activities that will be held to commemorate the Japanese attack on

Pearl Harbor that occurred on Dec. 7, 1941.

Each student and chaperone will be required to cover the cost of about $2,400 each.

School board members approved a number of end-of-the-year contracts, including those for new employees and a new policy related to evaluation of professional staff members.

The board also voted to extend a contract with the Yavapai County Education Service Agency to hire substitute teachers in the quad-city area. The consolidation of substitute services has enabled the district to fill more substitute slots at a reduced administrative cost, officials said.