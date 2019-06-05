Prescott-area Coldwell Banker residential brokerage hosts shoe donation drive

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Arizona, hosted shoe donation drives, collecting more than 4,200 shoes.

Originally, intending to support only Soles4Souls, the Prescott and Prescott Valley offices received so many additional shoes that they were able to make donations to Stepping Stones, U.S. Veterans and Yavapai Humane Society.

“Our community was so generous during our shoe donation drives that we had additional shoes donated from our Prescott and Prescott Valley community,” said Greg Hollman, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Arizona.