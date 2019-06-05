OFFERS
Peralta’s hit gives D-Backs 3-2 win, stops Dodgers streak
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Eduardo Escobar scores the winning run on a single by David Peralta in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in a game Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Eduardo Escobar scores the winning run on a single by David Peralta in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in a game Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 7:05 p.m.

PHOENIX — Jarrod Dyson hit a tying double in the eighth inning with the help of Chase Field’s new artificial turf, David Peralta had a winning single in the 11th, and the Arizona Diamondbacks slowed the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 3-2 win Wednesday that avoided a three-game sweep.

The two-time defending NL champions entered with a season-high, seven-game winning streak and began the day 10½ games ahead of second-place Colorado in the NL West and 13 games in front of the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers, an NL-best 43-20, lost for just the second time in 13 games.

Eduardo Escobar tripled off Scott Alexander (3-2) leading off the 11th, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked, and Peralta lined his first pitch to right.

Zack Godley (2-4) pitched a perfect 11th for the Diamondbacks, who were outhit 7-5.

Will Smith hit a two-run homer in the third off Jon Duplantier, who allowed three hits over five innings with seven strikeouts in his second big league start.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maada gave up two hits in seven innings and struck out seven. Maeda retired his first nine batters before Dyson singled and scored on Peralta’s double.

Dyson’s tying two-out double hit the lip of the artificial turf where it meets the grass and took a huge bounce over the glove of diving first baseman Max Muncy. Chase Field had grass from the ballpark’s opening in 1998 through last year.

JET SETTER

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was off to San Diego after Wednesday’s game to see his son play in a baseball showcase. Roberts is expected to rejoin the Dodgers in time for Friday’s game at San Francisco, with the team getting Thursday off.

THE BELLINGER SHIFT

Arizona deployed an exaggerated shift to the right side of the field with one strike or two on Cody Bellinger in four of his five at-bats, moving Marte from second base to right field and moving right fielder Tim Locastro closer to the foul line. Bellinger, whose .370 batting average leads the majors, dropped a single in front of Marte in the sixth inning but was retired in his other three turns at the plate with the shift.

ELBOW ARMOR

Locastro has been hit by a pitch nine times in 31 major league games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Matt Beaty was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, with a left hip flexor strain. OF Kyle Garlick was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... C Austin Barnes, on a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga following a groin strain, could rejoin the Dodgers on Friday.

Diamondbacks: OF Adam Jones, who left Tuesday’s game with hamstring tightness, was scheduled for an MRI.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-0) is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener at San Francisco. He is 22-10 against the Giants.

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (5-6) is slated to be on the mound Friday at Toronto.

