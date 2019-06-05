People Who Care volunteer information orientation meeting on June 19

People Who Care will host a volunteer information orientation meeting on June 19, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 147 Grove Ave. in Prescott.

Volunteers provide non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled neighbors live.

The majority of our neighbors live alone. Volunteer assistance includes transportation to health care/business appointments; grocery shopping; personal paperwork; visiting; caregiver relief, and more



For more information and to enroll, call 928-445-2480.