Normandy proves ‘obsession’ to honor the ‘Greatest Generation’

The first time retired Prescott business executive Bill Morrison visited Omaha Beach he was 11 years old.

The year was 1949 – five years after the D-Day invasion.

Morrison was an adventurous lad whose family moved to Paris, France, from his hometown in Evanston, Illinois — his father, Willard, was a World War I veteran and executive with International Harvester. At that young age, Bill was riveted by what he saw: concrete landing barrages complete with an open “squatting potty,” submerged ships, and a German bunker still equipped with the “biggest guns I’ve ever seen.”

All remnants of a history he then could not quite fathom.

“During the war, I had defended my block … playing war games, beating the dirty Germans and so on. And here I am now, 11 years old, standing on the spot where it all took place, seeing everything that happened so to speak … I thought I’d died and gone to heaven.”

Roaming through the real remnants of a still-fresh war – driving in a big black Buick to the American cemetery that on the day he arrived was a “flat mesa with ankle deep mud and white crosses” – ignited in him what later became an “obsession” with Normandy and the D-Day invasion.

In reciting memories of at least 10 or more trips to Normandy and research of the strategic military assault and victory, the 81-year-old Col War Marine wrestles with the impact. The enormity of the Allied Forces’ struggle and sacrifice forces him to take deep breaths and wipe his eyes.

A favorite of his World War II images is a framed photograph he viewed at the Airborne Museum in Sainte-Mère-Église in Normandy.

“It just gives me goosebumps. It says it all,” Morrison said of the photograph that depicts all of the players in the Allied invasion; American paratroopers, British sailors, members of the French Resistance and two German prisoners of war. “I just fell in love with that picture.”

Over the years, Morrison has toured all the beaches along Normandy’s 50-mile coastline. He and his wife, Pat, who have three adult children and five grandchildren, have visited both the tourist spots and remote villages so insulated that walking the streets is a form of time travel. In those remote places, he said, the French people are polite but firm about speaking nary a word of their war past.

The two-month long Battle of Normandy claimed the lives of between 15,000 and 20,000 civilians.

“Every one (of the beaches and towns) has its story,” said Morrison, a 10-year volunteer with the local Veteran’s History Project.

On one of their visits some 40 or more years after the invasion, the Morrisons got a taste of how time can erode people’s reverence for history. He and his wife were both appalled to find people sunbathing, or windsurfing, on beaches that on D-Day, June 6, 1944, were stained red with human blood.

Some 156,000 Allied troops stormed the five beaches in Normandy; Allied forces experienced 10,000 casualties, more than 4,000 confirmed dead, according to historians. Omaha Beach saw at least 2,000 American casualties, half of those fatalities.

Morrison recognizes that “life goes on” but to see people frolicking at Omaha Beach “where so much blood was shed, well, that really pissed me off.”

“This is hallowed ground,” his wife interjected.

The 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion is pivotal because soon there will be no more survivors.

To Morrison, this anniversary is the time for every American to “thank their lucky stars that we had the ‘Greatest Generation’ willing and able to change the course of world history."

Morrison has no immediate plans to return to Normandy. But it is part of his very soul.

“I get real emotional about it,” he said, his voice breaking a bit. “It is so important that this history be passed on … We need to teach our kids what it took so they can live the life they have today.”