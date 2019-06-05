Letter: We owe it to our veterans

Editor:

Seventy-five years ago, on June 6, 1944, the Allied forces launched D-Day, marking the beginning of the end of World War II. Many Americans risked their lives to liberate Europe and save the world from the evil trio of Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, and Japan. We owe it to their legacy to never forget their sacrifice.



As they fought their way through war-torn Europe, our soldiers discovered the horrors of concentration camps where the Nazis imprisoned, tortured, starved, and ultimately gassed and cremated 6 million Jews. We are still shocked by photos of these atrocities.

My father was a veteran of World War II. Like thousands of others, my parents sacrificed the best years of their lives when my father enlisted to defend our country and values. They would be horrified to see what is happening here today. Our veterans did not risk their lives fighting fascism overseas to see it arrive in our country today. The findings of Robert Mueller’s committee make it clear that Russia sabotaged our 2016 presidential election. It is the obligation of Congress to ensure that this never happens again, and to bring everyone responsible for this outrage to justice.

We owe it to our veterans who fought for our values and those who serve today to resist bigotry and tyranny in our own country, and to insist that Congress act to protect our democracy.

Nancy Scharff

Prescott Valley