Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 10:06 p.m.

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple's date by Florida lake by FOX 4 Now

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A hungry alligator crashed a picnic date by a Florida lake and gobbled down an entire bowl of guacamole.

Taylor Forte had planned a picnic Thursday for her fiancé Trevor Walters at Lake Alice, before Walters was to leave for the Marines.

Walters told WGFL they were shocked and ran away from the blanket when the animal sprinted onto the beach. First, it ate a block of cheese, then some salami, half a watermelon and a pound of grapes.

Walters said the “worst part” was watching the gator consume a big bowl of guacamole. He says the reptile devoured the bowl as well.

The man wanted to scare the gator away, so he made himself look bigger, spreading his arms and making noise. The gator crawled back into the water.

