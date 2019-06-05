Grandfather wins $344 million using numbers from granddaughter's fortune cookie
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man who says he based his Powerball entry on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter now has a fortune to celebrate.
WRAL in Raleigh reports retired retailer Charles W. Jackson Jr. stepped forward at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim last weekend’s $344.6 million jackpot.
Jackson told lottery officials the winning numbers came from a fortune cookie his granddaughter got at a Vietnamese restaurant. He chose the $223 million lump sum payment and said he would donate some of it to several charities and give $1 million to his brother to make good on a deal they made.
Jackson initially thought he had won just $50,000 and was heading to Raleigh to collect, but looked again and saw he’d won a lot more.
“I said, ‘Dang, I got them all,’” he said at the news conference.
He also said he had to find the jackpot amount on Google because he doesn’t watch television news. Once he did, he told his wife, “You ain’t going to believe this — I got it all.”
Jackson said he hopes the windfall doesn’t change him.
He added, “I’m still going to wear my jeans — maybe newer ones.”
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- 2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
06
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
08
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
09
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...