Give without enabling in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department, Stepping Stones, Walmart of Prescott Valley, the Flagstaff Police Department and the Shadows Foundation are helping veterans and other in need through the Better Bucks program. Generous and concerned community members can express their compassion free from concerns that their charity will be used for unintended purposes.
Better Bucks vouchers are available for purchase at Stepping Stones in Prescott Valley and the Prescott Valley Public Library and the Prescott Valley Police Department for $6 per book. Each book is worth $5 and can be used to purchase, food, toiletries, even pet food; however, they cannot be used for alcohol or tobacco items. No change is given at the register, and items purchased with Better Bucks cannot be refunded. For more information, visit www.shadowsfoundation.org or contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-5149.
The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent Witness, 800-932-3232.
