Wed, June 05
D-Day isn’t just another day; it is THE day

American pilot Lt. Marvin Vinson of Ohio, who was helped by Sante Ceolin's Resistance group. (Courtesy)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 9:05 p.m.

Sante Ceolin’s thick accent offers a clue to where he once called home.

On Thursday, June 6, the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Allied invasion of France, the 96-year-old Prescott resident will be far from the beaches of Normandy, France. His heart, though, will ache for the 156,000 American, British, and Canadian troops called to invade a 50-mile, fortified coast so as to liberate France and help end the war with Germany. The voice of the now-proud American born in Italy and raised in France quakes and his eyes water as he thinks of all that was lost on those beaches to protect the world from a regime of evil.

Sante Ceolin while in the French Resistance. (Courtesy)

For Ceolin, a decorated fighter in the French Resistance, D-Day isn’t just another day; it is THE day.

Without the success of the D-Day invasion and subsequent military maneuvers, Ceolin said “we would live in a very different world; it would have become a world of hate.”

In the summer of 1944, Ceolin was a member of the French Resistance; a pacifist whose assignments were connected to infiltrating military communications and sabotage. He and others in his group were well aware the Allies were plotting military action. Yet the magnitude was unfathomable, he said.

“It had to be hell,” said an emotion-shrouded Ceolin who still cannot speak about those days without succumbing to tears of regret. “You had 18- to 20-year-olds, most of whom didn’t know anything about France and Normandy, who came to free us, and for that we are so very grateful. … Freedom is not free.”

Prior to D-Day, Ceolin said, he had never visited Normandy.

Sometime after the war ended, Ceolin and his bride, Odette, now deceased, went on a camping trip to Omaha Beach. While there, they toured the Normandy American Cemetery, the final resting place of 9,388 serviceman, and some servicewomen. Most of those were killed in the D-Day invasion and following military operations that led to the end of World War II.

Of standing on Omaha Beach where so much blood was shed, Ceolin said, “I couldn’t believe it. I just cried.”

What Ceolin remembers most about the visit — he also visited in 1987 as an American with his grandson, David Moore of Prescott — was the typical cacophony of tourism: carefree conversation combined with laughter and jubilance.

Until one reaches the Normandy American Cemetery gates. Spontaneous silence.

The rows and rows of pure white crosses — some also bearing the Star of David — is a sight that defies description, Ceolin said.

Of course, Ceolin could not look at those crosses without thinking of the burned young American pilot, Lt. Marvin Vinson of Ohio, his Resistance group rescued. The severely injured Vinson parachuted into enemy territory 16 days after the D-Day landing. He spent his first night inside an outhouse some 115 miles from the Normandy beaches.

The 21-year-old was in desperate need of a doctor. But he refused. He feared if he went to a hospital he would be captured by the Germans.

So Ceolin and his Resistance comrades — one the mother of a Resistance member he described as having a “heart of gold and steely resolve” who pedaled him in a bicycle cart to a safe house — tended his wounds for nine days.

To this day, Ceolin has Vinson’s military identification bracelet, one he was forced to cut off the pilot’s arm because it was restricting circulation.

A couple years ago, Ceolin connected through the Internet with a Vinson relative. A meeting was arranged so Ceolin could return the bracelet. No one ever came.

On this 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Ceolin is grateful to be the guardian of the pilot’s final possession. For Ceolin, it is far more than a war memento. The silver chain bracelet is the sacred testament to a young man’s life and courage; a constant reminder to him to always give one’s best to others.

“If I was to give it up,” Ceolin said on a ragged breath, “I’m giving up a part of me.”

Contact
