Community theater group puts on ‘Matilda the Musical’

One Story Creations is putting on three showings of “Matilda the Musical,” which director Jennifer Gail said is the company’s first big family show.

“I’ve been a lover of the movie ever since I was a little girl,” Gail said. “Since we’re a newer theater company in the area, we wanted to bring something new that’s never been performed in Prescott before and kind of get some interest in our company.”

As soon as she found out that the rights to the musical were up, allowing them to do the show, she was excited, she said. The music is amazing as well, Gail said.

While One Story Creations has been in Prescott for only two years, Gail and her husband have quite a bit of experience in it, she said.

She and her husband have owned children’s theaters in Southern California for about 10 years and she graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, Gail said. Growing up, she was always a part of performing arts camps so she’s always wanted to direct and give back for kids, she said.

Showings are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 6-8 at the Hillside Community Church Theater, 937 Ruth St. Tickets are $15, available at www.onestorycreations.com.

Playing Matilda is Danika Phillips. It’s her third show with Hillside Community Church Theatre and her first big lead, Gail said. She carries the show with songs, dance numbers and stories that are paragraphs of monologues, she said.

Though the play can get a little bit dark verbally between Matilda and her parents as well as between her and Miss Trunchbull, Gail said she loves how Matilda is able to overcome the darkness in her life and find the light in the end. It will make for a joyous night of theater, she said.

“It’s going to make you feel things,” Gail said. “It’s going to make you angry, it’s going to make yous aid, it’s going to make you happy and by the end you’re just going to be cheering and rooting for these kids who overcome their darkness.”

For more information, visit www.onestorycreations.com.