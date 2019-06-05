OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 06
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community theater group puts on ‘Matilda the Musical’
Music is amazing, director says

Catherine Stippick, Daniel Colvaod, Danika Phillips, Marissa Ellis and David Castagner in One Story Creations’ “Matilda the Musical,” showing at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 6-8 at the Hillside Community Church Theater. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Catherine Stippick, Daniel Colvaod, Danika Phillips, Marissa Ellis and David Castagner in One Story Creations’ “Matilda the Musical,” showing at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 6-8 at the Hillside Community Church Theater. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 6:49 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, June 5, 2019 10:47 PM

One Story Creations is putting on three showings of “Matilda the Musical,” which director Jennifer Gail said is the company’s first big family show.

“I’ve been a lover of the movie ever since I was a little girl,” Gail said. “Since we’re a newer theater company in the area, we wanted to bring something new that’s never been performed in Prescott before and kind of get some interest in our company.”

As soon as she found out that the rights to the musical were up, allowing them to do the show, she was excited, she said. The music is amazing as well, Gail said.

While One Story Creations has been in Prescott for only two years, Gail and her husband have quite a bit of experience in it, she said.

She and her husband have owned children’s theaters in Southern California for about 10 years and she graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, Gail said. Growing up, she was always a part of performing arts camps so she’s always wanted to direct and give back for kids, she said.

Showings are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 6-8 at the Hillside Community Church Theater, 937 Ruth St. Tickets are $15, available at www.onestorycreations.com.

Playing Matilda is Danika Phillips. It’s her third show with Hillside Community Church Theatre and her first big lead, Gail said. She carries the show with songs, dance numbers and stories that are paragraphs of monologues, she said.

Though the play can get a little bit dark verbally between Matilda and her parents as well as between her and Miss Trunchbull, Gail said she loves how Matilda is able to overcome the darkness in her life and find the light in the end. It will make for a joyous night of theater, she said.

“It’s going to make you feel things,” Gail said. “It’s going to make you angry, it’s going to make yous aid, it’s going to make you happy and by the end you’re just going to be cheering and rooting for these kids who overcome their darkness.”

For more information, visit www.onestorycreations.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Marta of the Lowlands' returns to Elks, 100 years later<BR><I>Performance set for Sunday</I>
New theater company puts on ‘Tale of Beauty and the Beast’
‘Wait Until Dark’ at Stage Too
Obituary: Matilda Jiron
Auditions this week for ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
06
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
07
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
08
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
08
Family Storytime
SUN
09
Prescott International Folkdancers
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries