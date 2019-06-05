OFFERS
Bergner: D-Day heroics show we all can come together
Raising Prescott

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 7:52 p.m.

“Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely. I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full victory! Good luck! And let us all beseech the blessing of almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.”

Those are the words General Dwight Eisenhower gave 156,000 Allied soldiers before carrying out their orders on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

British, Canadian and U.S. forces invaded the coast of Normandy and at the end of D-Day, the Allies had established a foothold in France. Within 11 months Nazi Germany was defeated and World War II was over.

Officially called “Operation Overlord,” 6,939 ships and landing vessels were used on D-Day along with 2,395 aircraft and 867 gliders that delivered airborne troops.

It is still considered the largest amphibious invasion in military history.

When people of all races, creeds, ethnic backgrounds and homelands come together, they can accomplish great things. One single day in world history proved that.

Today, Americans citizens and their elected leaders should take a page out of our own history books and come together for the greater good.

There are numerous problems in this great country of ours that need addressing: climate control, poverty, immigration, homelessness, hunger, health insurance issues, mass shootings, school shootings, underfunded education, drugs in our streets killing kids, mental health issues.

The list goes on.

Does it really take a ferocious, world-destruction-on-their-mind type of force to shake us out of our apathy?

In Arizona alone, thousands of children in a broken foster care system wait to be placed in a secure home, homelessness is on the rise, veterans can’t get the health care they need and deserve, drugs containing deadly fentanyl are streaming across the Mexico-Arizona boarder like sand in the wind, and our students suffer from an educational funding system that’s laughable across the globe.

Former President Barack Obama once said, “It was unknowable then, but so much of the progress that would define the 20th century, on both sides of the Atlantic, came down to the battle for a slice of beach only six miles long and two miles wide.”

Shouldn’t we stretch that progress into the 21st century and beyond?

So buy that homeless guy a meal. Talk to your kids about the dangers of drugs. Be kind to those who are in need of a break. Attempt to at least understand why immigrants are searching for a better life in America. Be involved with your local school, because teachers, administrators and most importantly, the students, surely need help.

Let’s honor those 156,000 brave soldiers who fought that day. Let’s come together before it’s too late.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Reach him via email at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

