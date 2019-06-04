Williams: Memories in an olive drab footlocker

Fifty-three years ago, I came into the possession of a wooden footlocker, courtesy of the U.S. Army. As a basic-training private, I was required to keep specific items in that box. According to my aging memory, the upper tray contained a can of powdered tooth paste that no one in military history, to my knowledge, ever used. And, of course, a tooth brush. A circular bar of shaving soap, a shaving brush and a safety razor. Not for use. All for display.



The bottom of the footlocker was ordained to contain boxer shorts, undershirts and socks. And they couldn’t be folded and stacked neatly — only civilians did such foolish things. To defend the bulwark of American freedom, our underwear had to be wound into tight little cylinders. If they’d been starched cylinders, they could have been lethal weapons to protect national interests, but we weren’t authorized to own starch, I don’t think.

Both the footlocker and the clothing weren’t just green, they were OD (olive drab) green. I’d never heard of olive drab before the military. If we refer to Latin as a “dead language,” olive drab is a dead color. It’s an ugly, blah, muted version of not-quite green. I hadn’t seen it for over 50 years until I noticed a late-model pick-up truck a year ago painted the color of OD. I’d be willing to bet the owner had a can of powdered tooth paste and underwear cylinders in his glove box.

These days, my Army footlocker sits in the home office closet. It isn’t OD anymore. For a short time, it served as a potted-plant surface for the wife. It was painted deep red for that deployment.

I recently dug into the current contents of the box for nostalgic reasons. In 1968, this box represented an alien accompaniment to my world turned upside down. These days, it’s a sanctuary for half-remembered mementos of half-forgotten years.

There is a small collection of letters written when light-weight onion-skin stationery and envelopes were used for airmail. I’ve lost track of all those correspondents. They’ve faded into the mists, as have I for them.

Below the letters resides a plastic Sig-Saur pellet gun, complete with a container of white, plastic projectiles. It was great fun for a week after I purchased it. Now, it’s sharing the same destiny as Puff, the Magic Dragon.

There are black and white photos — of teenage pick-up basketball games and of my sister fleeing from the camera. I was into developing film in my late teen years. Everything I noticed ended up in a tray of developer in the dark room. There are photos of Mom and Dad opening presents one Christmas morning. Those little paper square images outlasted my parents who, at one time, I thought were impervious to the rigors of life. And death.



There are old greeting cards from the drug store and from the software on my computer. They are simultaneously funny with good punch lines, but they are also sad because their intended audiences have passed.

There are pencil drawings that had nowhere to go. There’s some poetry that came from nowhere. There’s my fifth-grade report card from Village Woods School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. There’s a roughly-crafted ceramic ash tray from the same forensic period. The distance from those relics of the past to the reality of the present is incalculable.

When all is said and done, my footlocker holds the dribs and drabs, fragments and figments of a lifetime in a box.

Those knickknacks represent my life — the only one I have. And I’m thankful for it.



