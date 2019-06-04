Williams: Memories in an olive drab footlocker
Fifty-three years ago, I came into the possession of a wooden footlocker, courtesy of the U.S. Army. As a basic-training private, I was required to keep specific items in that box. According to my aging memory, the upper tray contained a can of powdered tooth paste that no one in military history, to my knowledge, ever used. And, of course, a tooth brush. A circular bar of shaving soap, a shaving brush and a safety razor. Not for use. All for display.
The bottom of the footlocker was ordained to contain boxer shorts, undershirts and socks. And they couldn’t be folded and stacked neatly — only civilians did such foolish things. To defend the bulwark of American freedom, our underwear had to be wound into tight little cylinders. If they’d been starched cylinders, they could have been lethal weapons to protect national interests, but we weren’t authorized to own starch, I don’t think.
Both the footlocker and the clothing weren’t just green, they were OD (olive drab) green. I’d never heard of olive drab before the military. If we refer to Latin as a “dead language,” olive drab is a dead color. It’s an ugly, blah, muted version of not-quite green. I hadn’t seen it for over 50 years until I noticed a late-model pick-up truck a year ago painted the color of OD. I’d be willing to bet the owner had a can of powdered tooth paste and underwear cylinders in his glove box.
These days, my Army footlocker sits in the home office closet. It isn’t OD anymore. For a short time, it served as a potted-plant surface for the wife. It was painted deep red for that deployment.
I recently dug into the current contents of the box for nostalgic reasons. In 1968, this box represented an alien accompaniment to my world turned upside down. These days, it’s a sanctuary for half-remembered mementos of half-forgotten years.
There is a small collection of letters written when light-weight onion-skin stationery and envelopes were used for airmail. I’ve lost track of all those correspondents. They’ve faded into the mists, as have I for them.
Below the letters resides a plastic Sig-Saur pellet gun, complete with a container of white, plastic projectiles. It was great fun for a week after I purchased it. Now, it’s sharing the same destiny as Puff, the Magic Dragon.
There are black and white photos — of teenage pick-up basketball games and of my sister fleeing from the camera. I was into developing film in my late teen years. Everything I noticed ended up in a tray of developer in the dark room. There are photos of Mom and Dad opening presents one Christmas morning. Those little paper square images outlasted my parents who, at one time, I thought were impervious to the rigors of life. And death.
There are old greeting cards from the drug store and from the software on my computer. They are simultaneously funny with good punch lines, but they are also sad because their intended audiences have passed.
There are pencil drawings that had nowhere to go. There’s some poetry that came from nowhere. There’s my fifth-grade report card from Village Woods School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. There’s a roughly-crafted ceramic ash tray from the same forensic period. The distance from those relics of the past to the reality of the present is incalculable.
When all is said and done, my footlocker holds the dribs and drabs, fragments and figments of a lifetime in a box.
Those knickknacks represent my life — the only one I have. And I’m thankful for it.
To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gamil.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Police identify 2 people injured in Prescott motorcycle accident; listed in critical condition
- Pursuit ends after suspect drives stolen car over cliff near Prescott, DPS says
- Prescott's July 4 fireworks show could close Highway 89 for up to 10 hours
- YRMC defends policies after 'C' rating from watchdog group
- ‘Buckle Up’ campaign leads to arrests in Prescott, recovery of stolen firearms
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Need2Know: TravelCrafters puts ‘new twist’ on old concept; 25 new businesses at Prescott Gateway Mall; and Azteca opens new larger space
- Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealer rejects plea deal; trial set
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Mother-daughter Look-alike winners, see photo gallery
- Suspect arrested for abuse of 15-month-old Prescott child
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
04
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
04
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
06
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
07
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
08
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...