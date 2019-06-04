UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital

Mayer resident Tamara Kelley, 58, died Friday, May 31, from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle accident in Prescott over Memorial Day Weekend, officials said Tuesday, June 4.

Kelley and Phoenix resident Jesse Gerhardt Jr., 58, were listed as being in critical condition at a Phoenix-area hospital after their motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Gurley Street and Overland Trail on Sunday, May 26, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD). Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police have not provided Gerhardt’s current condition.

A witness told police that Gerhardt, the driver, and Kelley were traveling eastbound on Gurley on a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King when they moved across three lanes of traffic into the right turn lane for Overland Trail.

“The driver failed to negotiate the turn and struck the concrete curb to the median separating the entrance and exit lanes for Overland Trail,” Prescott Police spokesperson Corey Kasun said in a news release. “Both Gerhardt and Kelley were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.”

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor, PPD reported.

Officers with the Traffic Safety Section continue to investigate the cause of the accident. Anyone with information about the crash may call Officer Dan Bardon at 928-777-1999.

