Tue, June 04
UPDATE: Woman involved in Prescott motorcycle accident over Memorial Day weekend dies in hospital
Crash investigation ongoing

Two helicopters land near Gurley Street and Overland Trail to airlift 58-year-olds Jesse Gerhardt Jr. and Tamara Kelley to a Phoenix-area hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Prescott Fire/Courtesy)

Two helicopters land near Gurley Street and Overland Trail to airlift 58-year-olds Jesse Gerhardt Jr. and Tamara Kelley to a Phoenix-area hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Prescott Fire/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 11:53 a.m.

Mayer resident Tamara Kelley, 58, died Friday, May 31, from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle accident in Prescott over Memorial Day Weekend, officials said Tuesday, June 4.

Kelley and Phoenix resident Jesse Gerhardt Jr., 58, were listed as being in critical condition at a Phoenix-area hospital after their motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Gurley Street and Overland Trail on Sunday, May 26, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD). Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police have not provided Gerhardt’s current condition.

Members of the Prescott Fire Department help two people involved in a motorcycle accident near Overland Road and the Highway 89 and 69 interchange Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Prescott Fire/Courtesy)

A witness told police that Gerhardt, the driver, and Kelley were traveling eastbound on Gurley on a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King when they moved across three lanes of traffic into the right turn lane for Overland Trail.

“The driver failed to negotiate the turn and struck the concrete curb to the median separating the entrance and exit lanes for Overland Trail,” Prescott Police spokesperson Corey Kasun said in a news release. “Both Gerhardt and Kelley were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.”

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor, PPD reported.

Officers with the Traffic Safety Section continue to investigate the cause of the accident. Anyone with information about the crash may call Officer Dan Bardon at 928-777-1999.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

