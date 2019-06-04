Sustainability in Schools Symposium planned for June 7 in Mayer
The Sustainability Alliance is offering its fourth annual Sustainability in Schools symposium to area teachers who want to work with their students on how to create “a sustainable future.”
The symposium is scheduled for Friday, June 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Orme School, 1000 Orme School Road in Mayer. There is no cost to attend, although a voluntary donation of $20 per person would be appreciated. Lunch will be served and all teachers will earn eight professional development hours.
From the all-day event, teachers will be offered resources to assist in this endeavor as well as seeking out funding sources so as to develop sustainability projects in a particular school.
Attenders will visit a school demonstration garden to understand a “closed-loop food system.”
The program will open with a visit to the Orme School demonstration garden that will include a farm-bot ad worm composting project. The school garden includes a greenhouse with a swamp cooler run with rainwater, with novel garden practices such as saving plant seeds.
The program will then get into unique sustainability education programs and how to build support for such programs in schools across the state.
Before lunch, Caryl Cromwell of the Waters Foundation will conduct a presentation titled, ‘Learn How to Teach Habits of a Systems Thinker,” one focused on using such tools in all grade levels.
Afternoon sessions will be interactive, with teachers advised to bring some of their lesson plans and ideas for potential projects. There will also be speakers to talk about how to fund sustainability projects and to work with others on challenges and opportunities for the future.
For more information, or to register as space is limited, contact Darcy Hitchcock at Darcy@SutainabilityAllianceAZ.org or by calling 928-554-5171. Online registration is available through the website: www.SustainabilityAllianceAZ.org.
