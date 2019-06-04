Quad Cities Events: Wednesday, June 5

Wednesday, June 5

Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center to hold blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Elks Performing Arts Center, Crystal Hall, 3rd floor, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code elkstheatre, or call 800-Red-Cross, 800-733-2767.

YavaButtons Club meeting, 9 a.m. in Room 3 at Stepping Stones Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include presentations on the collection, history, and preservation of clothing buttons. Public invited. 928-443-9831.

Prescott Coin Club meeting, 7 p.m., POA Building, 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-772-7144.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Thursday, June 6

Dewey-Humboldt Library Book Store “Getting to Know You Afternoon” on the first Thursday of each month. This week features Mysteries at $1 for hardbacks and 25 cents for paperbacks. Noon and 4 p.m. at 12980 Prescott St. in Humboldt. 928-632-5049.

“Reflections on Grief – Its Precious Treasures,” Adult Care Services Senior Connection, noon to 1 p.m, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-3747.

Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.

A Universe of Song with Mister Jim, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Arizona Attorney General’s Prescott Satellite Office, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Volunteers assist with consumer fraud complaint, civil rights complaint and questions regarding scams, consumer fraud, life care planning and other issues. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.

Friday, June 7

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free for 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Computer Basics: Finding and Saving Files, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

