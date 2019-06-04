Prescott Valley man wins Toastmasters State Championship

Garrett Hamlin of Prescott Valley won the Toastmasters State Championship of Public Speaking in Tempe, on May 18. Hamlin of Prescott Toastmasters placed first statewide after winning progressively higher contests at local, area, and division levels. The championship was composed of the nine division winners from throughout Arizona.

In his winning speech entitled “I’ve Been Dying to Give This Speech,” Garrett shared how a recent terminal diagnosis of ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, has changed his life. He will advance to the 2019 International Speech Contest World Quarterfinals in June.

Toastmasters clubs empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Prescott Toastmasters Club meets Tuesday mornings at 6:30 at 145 S. Arizona Ave. in Prescott. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org. Visitors are welcome.