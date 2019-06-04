Prescott Valley in Brief: PV Library offers citizenship classes

PV Library offers citizenship classes

Are you preparing for the U.S. Citizenship interview and test? Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will host free weekly citizenship study groups to help attendees improve their English, prepare for the interview and review topics on the civics test.

Starting June 5, the classes will meet every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and every Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the library’s second-floor PC Lab.

Sessions will run until July 31. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-6190.

Library offers sign language sessions

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will offer beginning sign language sessions on Thursdays from June 6 to Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the meeting room on the second floor.

Points that will be covered include beginning sign, the alphabet, important hand shapes, numbers, words, and learning to put words into sentences. Attendees will need to bring a binder with tabs, pencil, and paper.

Space is limited. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Next Coffee With a Cop is July 2

Coffee With a Cop is a monthly event at which the public can meet the Prescott Valley Police. For those who like to plan ahead, the following locations and dates have been confirmed:

• Tuesday, July 2 — 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Denny’s, 7925 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

• Thursday, Aug. 1 — 9 to 10:30 a.m. at HomeSmart Fine Homes & Land, 8133 Highway 69, Suite C, Prescott Valley.

• Tuesday, Sept. 3 — 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Sally B’s Cafe, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

Coffee With a Cop continues to be the most popular venue for nonthreatening, social interaction between law enforcement officers and residents of the community. Attendees may discuss community issues, talk about traffic, sports, or whatever! There is no agenda and no speeches. It’s a chance to connect, ask questions, voice your concerns and get to know your local area police officers in a casual, relaxed atmosphere.

Bring your friends and neighbors and join the Prescott Valley Police officers for FREE Coffee & Conversation.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Master Gardeners talk xeriscaping

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will be hosting Master Gardener Talks on June 11, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the Crystal Room on the third Floor.

Presenter Lesley Alward, University of Arizona Master Gardener Emeritus, Class of 2005, is a former landscape contractor who has designed and built residential gardens. Xeriscaping can be defined as “landscaping or gardening that reduces or eliminates the need for supplemental water from irrigation.” She will talk about the ‘why’ of low-water gardening, plant selection, and plant care techniques that lower water need, with examples of specific trees, shrubs, grasses and succulents.

This program is free. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Technical writing, design sessions set

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will host “Introduction to Basic Technical Writing and Instructional Design: What Are They? Can I Do Them?” informal sessions on June 11 and 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

If you love to write and enjoy teaching others, then using your writing skills in technical writing and in instructional design could be for you. Examples of what you can create are: user manuals, policies and procedures, classroom and online training, and more.

These sessions will teach introductory career information, information on professional associations, and free online resources to research. Classes will take place in the second-floor meeting room.

Space is limited. Registration is required. To register go to pvlib.net>attend>classes.

Learn creative writing on Thursdays

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., is offering three sessions of Creative Writing on Thursdays — June 13, 20, and 27, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the PC Lab.

Come to any session to generate ideas and help each other become better writers. No registration is required, space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Free AARP Movies for Grownups on June 14

AARP in Yavapai County will host AARP Movies for Grownups at 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Harkins Theater in Prescott Valley.

The June film is “Rocketman,” a musical fantasy about the human story of Elton John.

The event is free. Pre-registration is required. Call 844-418-2281 or visit https://aarp.info/rocketprescottvalley.

VA public hearing on June 26

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System has scheduled a public hearing for 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the theater, Bldg. 15, at the main VA hospital in Prescott to present a proposal on an Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at NAVAHCS.

This EUL would enable the VA to improve its ability to continue providing benefits and services to veterans and their families through the renovation of six historic quarters (buildings 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10) and approximately three acres of adjacent land on the southwestern portion of the campus.

This co-location of housing on the campus would enable veterans greater access to services. The VA would like to elicit comments from veterans and other interested parties regarding plans to have supportive housing on the campus.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and is encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing to Mary Dillinger, Public Affairs, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, AZ 86313 or call 928-717-7587.

Grants To You seeking a teacher

Grants To You, a 17-year old nonprofit, 501c3, is seeking a teacher to support its grant research and writing program. Classes are offered three to four times per year (eight hours each time). Since its inception in 2002 GTU’s 1,200 volunteers have won in excess of $4.1 million.

Its instructors are paid a $300 honorarium (based on attendance) plus reimbursement for supplies. Attendance averages around 13 students.

Please contact founder Paul Baskin at 928-458-7796 or at info@grantstoyou.org.

Operation Kidsafe center opens June 7

Operation Kidsafe Year-Round Child Safety Center will host a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the Robin Binkley Agency, 7749 E. Florentine Road, in Prescott Valley.

The center will provide local children with an Amber Alert ready Bio Card. The program is free and private. Forms are ready to hand to law enforcement in a family emergency; parents receive the only record of the visit.

Operation Kidsafe founder Mark J. Bott worked with John Walsh in the 1990s. He was also involved with starting the Amber Alert system. In 18 years, Operation Kidsafe has safeguarded more than one million children.

For more information, call 928-772-0322.

Parkinson’s workshop is June 21

Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people with movement disorders, will presents a free, educational workshop from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 21 at The Event Spot in Prescott Valley.

People with a movement disorder, family and friends who care about them, and health care providers are invited to attend this community event. For more information, visit http://www.PMDAlliance.org; 800-256-0966; info@PMDAlliance.org.

Visit D-H Library store on first Thursdays

Visit the Dewey-Humboldt Library Book Store for a “Getting to Know You Afternoon” on the first Thursday of each month. Enjoy drinks and treats and casual conversations.

The June 6 session features Mysteries at $1 for hardbacks and 25 cents for paperbacks. Come any time between noon and 4 p.m. The library is located at 12980 Prescott St. in Humboldt.

For more information, call 928-632-5049.

Next Monday Night Movie is June 17

Join the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., on Monday, June 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., for Monday Night Movies.

Showing is “The Upside,” starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nichole Kidman. It is a comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

The movie is free, no registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Library offers free computer classes

The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will offer the following free computer classes for people 18 and older in June in its PC lab:

• Windows 10, Mondays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24; 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

• Buying and selling on eBay, Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25; noon to 2 p.m.

• Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, Thursdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27; 10:30 a.m. to noon.

• The Complete Job Search, Fridays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28; 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Free GED info session is June 18

Find out everything you need to know to pass the GED test and get your high school equivalency diploma in the state of Arizona including what’s on the test, how to study, and how to sign up.

Leave with a copy of the Arizona Civics test plus free resources. The event takes place at Yavapai College in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, June 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

PAL accepting applications

The Prescott Area Leadership program is designed for adults of all ages who want to improve their leadership skills and are committed to servant leadership and personal involvement in shaping the quality of life and future of the Quad Cities.

Application deadline is June 6. Tuition is $600. Limited partial scholarships available. For information, visit www.prescottarealeadership.org or call 928-910-9255.

Youth Academy is July 8-12

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its summer 2019 Youth Academy, “A Peek behind the Curtain,” from Monday to Friday, July 8-12, at the Police Department. Academy size is limited to 15 students, ages 14 to 18, who are attending school within the town limits of Prescott Valley in August. This program is being offered free to these students.

The Police Department wants the community’s youth to see what it means to be a police officer, to live a life of sacrifice and service to a community, and how rewarding and fulfilling this life can be. Attendees will leave the academy certified in first aid. They will have exciting experiences in team building and learn about the importance of professionalism in times of crisis.

Applications for the academy are available at the police station, online http://www.pvaz.net/894/Youth-Police-Academy, at the public library, and at area schools. Those selected to participate will be notified before June 15.

The Police Department is requesting donations from the business community in the form of cash sponsorships, water, and nutritious snacks for youth academy participants. Sponsors will be recognized in printed material and social media for their contributions to this program. Please make checks payable to “Prescott Valley Police Foundation” with Youth Academy on the memo line; 100% of donations will go to this program. Donations can be dropped off at the station, or contact CSO Jodi Mullins at 928-772-5164.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.