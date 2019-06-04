Power restored in Prescott Valley after dump truck hits power line
Loos Road; Mountain Valley Splash reopened
Power was fully restored in central Prescott Valley midday Tuesday, June 4, after an over seven-hour outage.
At about 4:45 a.m., a dump truck took out a power line in the 8100 block of Loos Drive in Prescott Valley.
The accident initially caused about 4,454 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers to lose power, APS spokesperson Alan Bunnell said.
"We were able to get the vast majority of those customers back in service by rerouting them through alternate lines," Bunnell said.
Nearly 1,000 customers remained without electricity until the power was fully restored at about 12:10 p.m., APS reported.
While repairs were being done on the line, Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) closed off Loos Drive between Miner Road and Robert Road. Those roads were reopened at about noon, PVPD reported. All traffic signals in the area were back in operation as well as soon as the power was restored.
Mountain Valley Splash was also reopened after being closed during the outage.
