Power restored in Prescott Valley after dump truck hits power line
Loos Road; Mountain Valley Splash reopened

Loos Drive between Miner Road and Robert Road is closed due to a dump truck hitting a power line. Traffic lights at Robert/Loos, Robert/Spouse, and Robert/Lakeshore are out, as is power in the area. Please avoid the area. Mountain Valley Splash power is out, so the pool will be closed until power is restored. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Loos Drive between Miner Road and Robert Road is closed due to a dump truck hitting a power line. Traffic lights at Robert/Loos, Robert/Spouse, and Robert/Lakeshore are out, as is power in the area. Please avoid the area. Mountain Valley Splash power is out, so the pool will be closed until power is restored. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 1:43 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For the original story on this power outage, click here.

Power was fully restored in central Prescott Valley midday Tuesday, June 4, after an over seven-hour outage.

At about 4:45 a.m., a dump truck took out a power line in the 8100 block of Loos Drive in Prescott Valley.

The accident initially caused about 4,454 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers to lose power, APS spokesperson Alan Bunnell said.

"We were able to get the vast majority of those customers back in service by rerouting them through alternate lines," Bunnell said.

Nearly 1,000 customers remained without electricity until the power was fully restored at about 12:10 p.m., APS reported.

While repairs were being done on the line, Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) closed off Loos Drive between Miner Road and Robert Road. Those roads were reopened at about noon, PVPD reported. All traffic signals in the area were back in operation as well as soon as the power was restored.

Mountain Valley Splash was also reopened after being closed during the outage.

photo

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

