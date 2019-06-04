Power out in Prescott Valley

A dump truck took out a power line in the 8100 block of Loos Drive in Prescott Valley Tuesday, June 4.

According to a Prescott Valley Police text alert: Loos Road between Miner and Robert is closed due to a dump truck hitting a power line. Traffic lights at Robert/Loos, Robert/Spouse, and Robert/Lakeshore are out, as is power in the area. Please avoid the area. Mountain Valley Splash power is out, so pool will be closed until power is back up. For updates check PV Police Facebook or Twitter @PolicePV”