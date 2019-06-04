Police seeking armed, dangerous fugitive

Yavapai County law enforcement are asking the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive named Seth Backus, 30.

He is described as a 6-foot-1, white male weighing about 230 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO). He also has tattoos on his head, which appear to be horns.

Backus is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Gila County. He was last known to be frequenting the Cottonwood, Cornville, Bridgeport and Camp Verde areas, YCSO reported.

On May 30, Backus fled from police in the Cottonwood area and will be facing charges of felony flight and felony endangerment on top of the felony no-bond probation violation warrant, YCSO reported. Authorities believe he is armed and dangerous.

“If you know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “Notify law enforcement.”



If you provide information that leads to Backus’s arrest, you could receive a $500 cash reward, D’Evelyn said. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.

“All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name,” D’Evelyn said.

