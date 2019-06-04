Photo: Chino Valley Aquatic Center

Selah Chambers drops into the pool after going down the water slide at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center on Thursday, May 30. Open swim at the Aquatic Center, 1615 N. Road 1 East, is from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 11. Admission is $4.25 for adults, $3.25 for seniors and ages 3 to 17, and free for 2 and younger.