Obituary: Virgil “Dale” Fuller

Virgil “Dale” Fuller, 65, of Cordes Junction, Arizona, passed away from natural causes in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 31, 2019.

Dale, as family and friends knew him, was born April 26, 1954, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Virgil and Mary (Muzzy) Fuller. He owned and operated a truck that allowed him to travel throughout the state and work on road projects. Dale enjoyed his work, and the friends he made along the way. He enjoyed his shop and building things, road trips and walks in the woods with his wife and his dogs. He will be missed.

Survivors include his wife, Jane, of Cordes Junction, Arizona; siblings, James, Donna and Michael.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. A reception will follow there. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.hansenmortuary.com.

Information provided by survivors.